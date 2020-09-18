Jenna Bell and Addison Kemerer took care of business for the Greater Latrobe girls tennis team.
Bell captured the WPIAL Section 1-AAA Singles Championship on Thursday at Franklin Regional High School, while Kemerer won the tournament’s consolation match. Bell’s trip to the section title match and Kemerer’s win on Thursday qualifies both for the upcoming WPIAL Class 3A Singles Championship next Thursday and Friday.
Bell defeated Franklin Regional’s Hannah Yan in straight games, 6-4, 7-5, to capture the Section 1-AAA Singles Championship on Thursday. The win gives Bell two career WPIAL Section 1-AAA championships after winning the title in 2018. She defeated teammate Kemerer, 6-2, 6-1, that season to take the crown.
Bell and Yan squared off for the section championship last season, as Yan came away with a 6-4, 6-3 victory in the title match. But Bell gained a measure of revenge on Thursday and picked up her second career title.
“It was a great day for Jenna,” Greater Latrobe coach Chad Kissell said. “I was happy to see her reclaim the section title after coming in second last year. It shows that she worked hard all year and didn’t let the loss get her down.
“She played extremely solid, hitting the right shots at the right time and not forcing anything. Her opponent, Hannah Yan, is a tough player and it was a tight match, but Jenna handled the pressure and pulled through in key moments.”
Bell reached the quarterfinals of last season’s WPIAL Class 3A Singles Tournament before falling to Charlotte James, of Fox Chapel. Bell defeated Kemerer, 6-1, 7-5, on Wednesday in the semifinals of the Section 1-AAA tournament to qualify for this year’s WPIAL Class 3A Singles Championship and reach Thursday’s section championship against Yan.
Kemerer competed in Thursday’s consolation match at Franklin Regional against Hempfield Area’s Alexis Smith for the section’s third qualifying spot in the WPIAL Class 3A Singles Tournament. Kemerer came away with a 6-0, 6-2 win against Smith to qualify for the district singles tournament.
“Addison played very well and she took care of business,” Kissell said.
Derry Area’s Leah Perry had an opportunity to reach the WPIAL Class 2A Singles Tournament on Thursday at Valley, but she fell short in the Section 1-AA consolation match. Perry lost to Paige Storkel of Greensburg Salem, 6-3, 6-4 in the consolation final.
Her fourth-place finish was the best for a Derry Area player since Amber Sterrett captured fourth last season. Juliet Tatone took third in 2018 to qualify for the WPIAL Class 2A Singles Championships.
Leah Perry defeated Burrell’s Amber Bigler in Wednesday’s opening round and knocked off Southmoreland’s Alycia Derr in the quarterfinals before falling to Mount Pleasant Area’s Mary Smithnosky in the semifinals. That paired her with Storkel, of Greensburg Salem, who lost to Eden Richey, of Valley, in the semifinals.
Perry’s sister Tara Perry also competed in the WPIAL Section 1-AA Singles Tournament, but she fell against Richey in the opening round of the tournament. WPIAL Class 2A Singles Tournament qualifiers from Section 1 included Smithnosky, the section champion, Richey, the runner up, and Storkel, who defeated Leah Perry in the consolation.
“I am very proud of both of our girls,” Derry Area coach Tom Perry said. “Tara ran into a tough draw in round one and Leah advanced further than she ever has in her career at Derry with a semifinal showing. She put up a competitive fight with the eventual section champion.
“Leah was in each point with Storkel and Smithnosky and fought gallantly throughout each set, but just came up a bit short.”
