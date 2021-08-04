Greater Latrobe standout forward Anna Rafferty has announced her plans to play collegiate basketball.
The 6-foot-2 rising senior announced on Twitter early Wednesday morning that she has verbally committed to Division II women’s basketball powerhouse Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
“Above all, I give glory to God for all the great opportunities he has blessed me with,” Rafferty announced. “I would like to thank my family, especially my parents for always being my biggest supporters and for putting me before themselves, spending so much time taking me to tournaments, practices, and games.”
She also thanked the Western PA Bruins organization — the AAU team she plays for — and Greater Latrobe for “helping me to succeed and for making me a better person both on and off the court.”
Lastly, she thanked IUP head coach Tom McConnell and his staff for the opportunity. McConnell boasts an overall record of 176-41 (.811) with four PSAC Western Division regular season championships and two PSAC tournament titles in 2017 and ‘19. He also led the Crimson Hawks to back-to-back Atlantic Region crowns and Elite Eight national semifinal berths.
IUP did not compete in 2020-21 because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but the Crimson Hawks went 28-3 the previous season.
“I am beyond optimistic at what my future at IUP holds, and I am ready to get after it. Go Crimson Hawks!!!” she wrote.
This past season, Rafferty helped the Lady Wildcats team reach the WPIAL semifinals for the first time since 1998. She averaged a double-double, putting up 13 points and 10 rebounds a game.
Greater Latrobe finished with a 14-3 overall record and won the section for the first time in 14 years. The Lady Wildcats also made their first WPIAL semifinals appearance in 23 years, but they fell 59-43 to eventual district champion and top-seed Chartiers Valley.
Rafferty put up point totals of 16, 17 and 17 against South Fayette, Hampton and Chartiers Valley during Greater Latrobe’s three-game postseason run. She scored season-high 21 points in a 70-62 section victory against McKeesport Area on Feb. 4.
Following Greater Latrobe’s historic season, Rafferty, along with rising junior Emma Blair, was named to the Class 5A All-Section 4 team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.