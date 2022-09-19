Greater Latrobe Junior High girls soccer team had another solid showing when it traveled to Indiana Area Thursday with three players scoring hat tricks in consecutive games.
The first half ended with the Wildcats up 3-0 in part to goals from Angelika Dent, Olivia Ross and Emerson Shine.
The second half was also heavy on goals for the Wildcats with four more from Shine, two more from both Dent and Ross and one by Nina Steele. The game ended with a score of 13-0, due to great defensive work by Alexa Yurko, Ciara Eachus, Hadley Hogg, Hannah Redman and goalie Marissa Munchinski.
The Greater Latrobe Junior High girls soccer team will resume play today as it will travel to Gateway Middle School for its next contest.
