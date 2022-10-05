20221005-GLJHccmugshot.jpg

GLJH cross-country’s Angelika Dent and Charlie Heese take time to get their photo taken at the WAADA Championships.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF TONY MEHALIC

The Greater Latrobe Junior High cross-country teams traveled to White Oak Park to finish up its season at the Westmoreland Area Athletic Directors Association Championship.

There were three races altogether starting with the Boys Championship race, Girls Championship race, and then a combined Girls/Boys Open race. On the boys end in the Championship race, the Wildcats finished seventh out of 14 teams with 187 points. Norwin won the event with 43 points.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.