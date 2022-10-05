The Greater Latrobe Junior High cross-country teams traveled to White Oak Park to finish up its season at the Westmoreland Area Athletic Directors Association Championship.
There were three races altogether starting with the Boys Championship race, Girls Championship race, and then a combined Girls/Boys Open race. On the boys end in the Championship race, the Wildcats finished seventh out of 14 teams with 187 points. Norwin won the event with 43 points.
Leading the way for the Wildcat boys were Charlie Heese with a medal for fourth place, Mick Mlay in 40th, Colin Ecker in 44th, Korbyn Baum in 49th, Boden Zalewski in 50th and Mateo Dorazio in 72nd.
In the Girls Championship race, the Lady Wildcats took fourth with 131 points out of 10 teams. Norwin won the event with 34 points.
Leading the way for the Lady Wildcats were Angelika Dent who was runner-up in second for a medal, followed by Miriam Fridg in 26th, Peyton Schmucker in 41st, Kennedy Sieman in 42nd, Kaitlyn Gaffney in 44th, Ella Noel in 51st and Sam Yothers in 59th.
In the combined Boys and Girls Open race, once they separated the race by gender, for the girls, Grace Pitman finished in 17th and Keagan Shirley finished in 18th for Greater Latrobe.
The Derry Area boys and girls cross-country teams competed against Ligonier Valley and Greensburg Salem at Ligonier. The girls defeated Ligonier Valley 22-35, but fell in a close one to Greensburg Salem 25-30.
The girls were led by Jane Huss running her second fastest time of the year and taking the individual win in 20:04. Freshman Ella Kubiak finished in sixth in her best time of the year in 22:03. Sophomore Rain Loucks set a personal best of 22:32 in seventh. It was the first time in 11 years Derry Area has had three girls run under 23:00 at the same meet. Sophomore Gianna Gruska was ninth in 23:02. Senior captain Ashley Baker was 11th in a personal best of 23:57. Sophomore Sophia Doherty took over two minutes off of her best time, running 24:00.
The Derry Area boys competed individually and were led for the fourth week in a row by sophomore Logan Corbett, setting a personal best of 19:32. He was followed close behind by junior Seth Swisher in a best time of 19:52. Sophomore Gabe Gess also ran a best time of 21:54. Freshman Sawyer Newhouse also competed. Senior Charlie Banks will make his return next week at the WCCA Championships.
