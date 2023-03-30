Greater Latrobe Aqua Club wins third consecutive Chestnut Ridge League Championship meet. GLAC ends its fall/winter season with an overall record of 10-1.
The following is a list of award winners:
Boys
15 & over: Patrick Cratty (1st 200 Free; 3rd 200 IM; 4th 100 Free); Ben Bradley (9th 200 Free; 7th 100 Back); Charlie Thomson (2nd 50 Free; 3rd 100 Fly; 2nd 100 Free); Chris Heese (4th 200 IM; 5th 100 Back; 2nd 100 Breast); Charlie Cratty (2nd 100 Fly; 6th 100 Free; 3rd 100 Back)
13-14: Matthew Lewis (9th 50 Free; 6th 100 Fly; 3rd 100 Free); Andrew Cheung (7th 200 IM; 8th 100 Fly; 3rd 100 Breast)
9-10: Lucas DeMine (3rd 50 Free; 2nd 100 IM; 1st 50 Breast); Andrew Frederick (4th 50 Free; 2nd 50 Fly; 2nd 100 Free); Jeremiah Hartland (7th 50 Free); Dalhton Albright (7th 50 Fly); Isaac Bender (5th 50 Back; 7th 50 Breast); Oliver Heese (9th 50 Breast)
8 & under: Christian Vecchiola (3rd 25 Free; 7th 50 Free; 8th 25 Back); Jack Johnson (8th 25 Free); Noah Bish (1st 100 IM; 1st 25 Fly; 2nd 50 Free); Bradley Mascio (5th 100 IM; 8th 25 Fly; 7th 25 Breast); Everett Freeman (4th 25 Fly; 5th 50 Free; 2nd 25 Back); PJ Floyd 9th 25 Fly); Nick Ferencak (8th 25 Breast)
Girls
15 & over: Maggie Elder (1st 200 Free; 3rd 200 IM; 2nd 100 Breast); Destini Homan (2nd 200 Free; 2nd 200 IM; 4th 100 Back); Lauren Bell (2nd 50 Free; 2nd 100 Fly; 1st 100 Free); Hannah Carasia (6th 50 Free; 7th 100 Fly; 9th 100 Free); Matilda Price (6th 200 IM; 9th 100 Fly; 4th 100 Breast); Sydney Lukon (7th 100 Back)
13-14: Maggie Maiers (1st 50 Free; 1st 100 Back; 6th 100 Breast); Isabella Hough (8th 50 Free; 6th 200 IM; 5th 100 Back); McKenzie Bloom (7th 200 IM; 8th 100 Free); Kenley Lynn (8th 100 Fly; 4th 100 Back)
11-12: Karter Kubistek (9th 50 Free, 9th 50 Fly; 5th 50 Breast); Beth Cratty (3rd 100 IM; 5th 100 Free; 2nd 50 Breast); Katie Heese (9th 50 Back)
9-10: Cathleen Cratty (2nd 100 IM; 2nd 50 Fly; 2nd 50 Breast); Jada Fontana (9th 50 Back)
8 & under: Gabriella Frederick (3rd 25 Free; 3rd 25 Fly; 3rd 25 Breast); Elizabeth Bish (4th 25 Free; 4th 25 Fly; 5th 50 Free); Jocelyn Bender (6th 25 Free; 5th 25 Fly; 2nd 25 Back); Stella Ferencak (2nd 100 IM; 8th 25 Back; 5th 25 Breast); Maia Kuhar (5th 100 IM; 6th 25 Breast)
Relays
8 & under: 100 Medley Relay: 2nd (J. Bender, N. Bish, G. Frederick, E. Bish) 5th (J. Johnson, E. Freeman, S. Ferencak, Charlotte Laskey); 9th (Shannon Reamer, B. Mascio, M.Kuhar, C. Vecchiola); 100 Free Relay: 2nd (E. Bish, G. Frederick, J. Bender, N. Bish); 4th (S. Ferencak, M. Kuhar, C. Vecchiola, E. Freeman)
9-10: 200 Medley Relay: 3rd (J. Fontana, L. DeMine, C. Cratty, A. Frederick); 200 Free Relay: 4th (C. Cratty, A. Frederick, J. Fontana, L.DeMine)
11-12: 200 Medley Relay: 9th (Katie Heese, B. Cratty, K. Kubistek, Makaylah Albright)
13-19: 200 Medley Relay: 2nd (C. Cratty, C. Heese, C. Thomson, P. Cratty); 8th (L. Bell, M. Elder, H. Carasia, D. Homan); 200 Free Relay: 2nd (C. Thomson, P. Cratty, C. Heese, C. Cratty); 7th (D. Homan M. Maiers, M. Elder, L. Bell)
