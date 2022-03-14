Greater Latrobe Aqua Club won its Chestnut Ridge League swim meet against Elizabeth-Forward Swim Club. The following is a list of first-place finishers:
Boys
15-18
Ben Bradley (200 Free, 100 Fly, 100 Back)
13-14Charlie Thomson (200 IM, 100 Free); Chris Heese (100 Back)
11-12
Austin Akins (50 Breast)
9-10
Andrew Frederick (50 Free, 100 IM, 100 Free); Lucas DeMine (50 Fly, 50 Breast)
8-under
Noah Bish (25 Free, 50 Free); Dalhton Albright (25 Fly); Isaac Bender (25 Breast)
Girls
15-18
Maggie Elder (50 Free, 100 Free, 100 Back); Addison Bush (100 Breast)
13-14
Destini Homan (200 Free, 100 Free, 100 Back); Isabelle Hough (50 Free); Hannah Carasia (100 Fly); Jill Riggs (100 Breast)
11-12
Kenley Lynn (50 Free); Karter Kubistek (100 IM), Annie Riggs (100 Free); Beth Cratty (50 Breast)
9-10
Sophia Albright (100 Free)
8-under
Cathleen Cratty (100 IM, 25 Fly, 50 Free); Gabriella Frederick (25 Breast)
Relays
8-under
200 Medley Relay (Jocelyn Bender, I. Bender, Elizabeth Bish, Dalhton Albright); 200 Free Relay (N. Bish, Jeremiah Hartland, Kate Mallory, C. Cratty)
9-10
200 Medley Relay (L. DeMine, Claire Goodman, A. Frederick, S. Albright)
11-12
200 Medley Relay (K. Lynn, B. Cratty, A. Riggs, Cori Gardiner)
13-18
200 Medley Relay (D. Homan, Chris Heese, C. Thomson, H. Carasia)
