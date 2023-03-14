Greater Latrobe Aqua Club won a Chestnut Ridge League swim meet against Hempfield Aqua Club over the weekend
The following is a list of first place finishers:
Updated: March 14, 2023 @ 8:56 am
Boys
15-over
Ben Bradley (100 Fly, 100 Free, 100 Back)
13-14
Andrew Cheung (200 Free, 100 Breast); Matthew Lewis (50 Free, 100 Free)
9-10
Jeremiah Hartland (100 Free)
8-under
Christian Vecchiola (25 Free); Noah Bish (100 IM, 25 Fly, 25 Back)
Everett Freeman (50 Free)
Girls
15-over
Hannah Carasia (200 Free); Dannika Mucino (50 Free, 100 Fly, 100 Free); Sydney Lukon (200 IM); Bryn Vogelsang (100 Back, 100 Breast)
13-14
Maggie Maiers (50 Free, 100 Free, 100 Back); Isabelle Hough (200 IM)
Kenley Lynn (50 Fly)
11-12
Karter Kubistek (100 IM, 50 Fly); Katie Heese (50 Back)
8-under: Gabriella Frederick (25 Free, 50 Free); Stella Ferencak (100 IM)
Elizabeth Bish (25 Fly); Jocelyn Bender (25 Back); Livy Jones (25 Breast)
Relays
8-under
100 Medley Relay (J. Bender, N. Bish, G. Frederick, E. Bish) 100 Free Relay (E. Bish, G. Frederick, E. Freeman, N. Bish)
13-18
200 Medley Relay (M. Maiers, Bryn Vogelsang, H. Carasia, M. Lewis)
200 Free Relay (H. Carasia, M. Maiers, M. Lewis, A. Cheung)
