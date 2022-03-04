Greater Latrobe Aqua Club competed against Penn-Trafford Aqua Club in a recent Chestnut Ridge League swim meet. The following is a list of first-place finishers:
Boys
15-18
Ben Bradley (100 Fly, 100 Free, 100 Back)
13-14
Nate Manges (200 Free); Charlie Thomson (200 IM, 100 Fly, 100 Breast)
11-12
Austin Akins (50 Free, 50 Breast); Matthew Lewis (100 Free)
9-10
Lucas DeMine (50 Fly, 50 Back)
8-under
Noah Bish (25 Free, 25 Fly, 50 Free); (Isaac Bender 100 IM); Dalton Albright (25 Back); Jeremiah Hartland (25 Breast)
Girls
15-18
Addison Jones (50 Free); Addison Bush (200 IM); Aly Gentilo (100 Breast)
13-14
Destini Homan (50 Free); Avery Jones (100 IM); Isabelle Hough (100 Free); Mckenzie Bloom (100 Back); Hannah Carasia (100 Breast)
11-12
Kenley Lynn (100 IM); Beth Cratty (100 Free, 50 Breast)
8-under
Kate Mallory (25 Free); Cathleen Cratty (100 IM, 25 Fly, 25 Breast)
Relays
8-under
100 Medley Relay (Jocelyn Bender, C. Cratty, N. Bish, J. Hartland); 100 Free Relay (N. Bish, J. Hartland, Elizabeth Bish, C. Cratty)
9-10
200 Medley Relay (Mielee Green, L.DeMine, Andrew Frederick, Sophia Albright)
13-18
200 Medley Relay (D. Homan, A. Bush, C. Thomson, H. Carasia); 200 Free Relay (H. Carasia, D. Homan, I. Hough, C. Thomson)
