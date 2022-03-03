Greater Latrobe Aqua Club competed against Hempfield Aqua Club in a recent Chestnut Ridge League swim meet. The following is a list of first-place finishers:
Boys
13-14
Charlie Thomson (200 IM, 100 Free)
11-12
Will Murphy (50 Free, 50 Back, 50 Breast); Leo Moximchalk (100 IM); Matthew Lewis (100 Free)
9-10
Andrew Frederick (50 Back)
8-under
Noah Bish (25 Free, 25 Fly, 25 Back); Isaac Bender (100 IM, 50 Free, 25 Breast)
Girls
13-14
Hannah Carasia (100 Free)
11-12
Karter Kubistek (50 Free); Beth Cratty (100 IM, 50 Breast)
9-10
Sophia Albright (50 Free); Katie Heese (100 IM, 100 Free, 50 Breast)
8-under
Cathleen Cratty (100 IM, 25 Fly, 25 Breast); Elizabeth Bish (50 Free); Jocelyn Bender (25 Back)
Relays
11-12
200 Medley Relay (W. Murphy, B. Cratty, K. Kubistek, M. Lewis); 200 Free Relay (B. Cratty, W. Murphy, K. Kubistek, M. Lewis)
8-under
100 Medley Relay (Shannon Reamer, Bradley Mascio, Brooke Mallory, Charlotte Laskey); Elizabeth Bish (50 Free); 100 Free Relay (N. Bish, E. Bish, Dalhton Albright, C. Cratty)
