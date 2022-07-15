Greater Latrobe Aqua Club competed in a Chestnut Ridge League meet against Hempfield Aqua Club Wednesday.
The following is a list of first-place finishers:
Boys
13-14
Chris Heese (200 IM, 50 Back, 50 Breast)
9-10
Isaac Bender (50 Back)
8-under
Noah Bish (100 IM, 25 Fly, 25 Breast)
Girls
15-over
Destini Homan (200 Free, 100 Back); Jill Riggs (50 Free); Maggie Elder (200 IM, 100 Free, 100 Breast); Sydney Lukon (100 Fly)
13-14
Hannah Carasia (200 IM, 50 Fly, 100 Free)
11-12
Beth Cratty (50 Free, 100 Free, 50 Breast); Kenley Lynn (100 IM, 50 Fly); Abbie Bryar (50 Back)
8-under
Cathleen Cratty (100 IM, 25 Fly, 25 Breast); Jocelyn Bender (25 Back)
Relays
8-under
100 Medley Relay (J. Bender, C. Cratty, N. Bish, Elizabeth Bish)
11-12
200 Medley Relay (K. Lynn, B. Cratty, A. Bryar, Kacy Kring); 200 Free Relay (B. Cratty, Hannah Underwood, Kacy Kring, K. Lynn)
