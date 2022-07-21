Greater Latrobe Aqua Club competed in Chestnut Ridge League swim meet Tuesday against Penn-Trafford Aqua Club.
The following is a list of first-place finishers:
Boys
15-over
Ben Bradley (100 Free)
13-14
Chris Heese (50 Free, 50 Fly, 50 Breast)
8-under
Noah Bish (100 IM, 25 Fly, 25 Breast)
Girls
15-over
Destini Homan (200 Free, 100 Back); Sydney Lukon (50 Free, 100 Fly); Maggie Elder (100 Free, 100 Breast)
13-14
Hannah Carasia (50 Free, 50 Fly, 100 Free)
11-12
Beth Cratty (100 IM, 100 Free, 50 Breast)
9-10
Brynn Reed (50 Free)
8-under
Elizabeth Bish (25 Free); Cathleen Cratty (100 IM, 25 Fly, 25 Breast)
Relays
8-under
100 Medley Relay ( E. Bish, C. Cratty, N. Bish, Brooke Mallory); 100 Free Relay (N. Bish, E. Bish, Brooke Mallory, C. Cratty)
