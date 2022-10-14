D-1 (5th and 6th) and D-2 (3rd and 4th) grade Greater Latrobe Youth Football section champs of the Western Pennsylvania Youth Football League. Both teams won their respective sections this past weekend and will be hosting the first round of playoffs in two weeks. The D-1 has a record of 7-0 and D-2 6-1.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.