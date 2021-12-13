The Greater Latrobe wrestling team seeks to contend as one of the top teams, not just in the WPIAL, but also in the state.
The Wildcats are off to a good start.
Greater Latrobe dominated the 24-team Hickory Tournament, claiming the top spot with a score of 256.5, which was about 60 points more than second-place Fort LeBoeuf.
Greater Latrobe is still without Nate Roth and a temporary open weight at 145 pounds, but the Wildcats still pushed seven wrestlers into the finals of the tournament, claiming five championships and 12 top-eight medals.
The Wildcats host McKeesport Area, 7 p.m. Wednesday where they will recognize their seniors. They will then spend the weekend in Lock Haven, competing at the King of the Mountain tournament, starting 11 a.m. Friday and continuing Saturday morning.
Head coach Mark Mears believed the Wildcats are right where they’re supposed to be at this point of the season.
“This was a good team effort,” Mears said. “We were in shape, we carried the attack and pinned 32 opponents. We certainly have some things to work on and we are not yet where we want to be, line-up wise, but the opening tournament of the year is certainly not a time to peak your team. I am extremely pleased with how they went about their business this weekend.”
Luke Willochell (106), Vinny Kilkeary (120), Jacob Braun (126), Jack Pletcher (126) and Wyatt Held (285) all claimed championships for Greater Latrobe. Leo Joseph (113) and Corey Boerio (215) placed second, while Tyler Lynch took third at 189 pounds. Sam Snyder (172) finished fourth, Brandon Bronson (152) claimed fifth and Wyatt Schmucker (160) took sixth place. Lucio Angelicchio captured seventh at 126 pounds.
Mears was happy with the Wildcats’ balance.
“I thought the younger guys came out and wrestled like veterans,” Mears said. “Willochell was solid all day and Joseph did a really good job in the finals against a defending state champion. Bronson turned in a really strong performance as a backup at 152, placing fifth. He is descending to 145 and won three matches in the last 10 seconds. He also showed me something by winning his fifth-place match against a wrestler that defeated him, 7-1, the day before.”
Mears was also pleased with the Greater Latrobe veterans.
“Not only did they perform as expected, but they led the young team all weekend in every way,” Mears said. “I thought Kilkeary and Pletcher were completely dominant all weekend, winning their titles and Boerio made one mistake in the finals. All three are on course for big seasons, but have to keep working intensely as the schedule escalates.”
Mears was happy to see Braun and Held capture championships.
“Jacob works year-round at this and earned the right to win,” Mears said. “Wyatt was a pleasant surprise to be honest. He broke his hand the second week of the season last year, so we really have never seen him in live action. He is powerful and needs to work on his technical approach, but he has a heart that won’t quit. He’s very coachable.”
Mears believes medalists, Angelicchio, Schmucker, Snyder and Lynch all wrestled well. He expects more from the group in future tournaments. Lynch is down to 189 for the first time in three years, and he’s adjusting to the pace compared to heavyweights. Brady Cole, Jake Kemerer and Lucas Braun also competed for the Wildcats this weekend.
“Brady did a great job filling in two weights up and trying to help, and Kemerer is learning more and more each time out,” Mears said. “Lucas just has to believe in himself a little more and success will follow. It’s certainly not a lack of effort in training, for sure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.