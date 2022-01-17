Greater Latrobe showed the largely West Coast field at this weekend’s Ron Granieri Tournament in Colorado what Pennsylvania wrestling is all about.
The Wildcats on Saturday crowned three champs, had five wrestlers reach the championship finals and boasted several other place-winners on their way to a second-place team finish.
GL scored 201.5 total points, just behind team champion Pomona (Col.), which tallied 293.
The 20-team field was made up of 18 programs from Colorado, one from Wyoming and one from Pennsylvania.
The Wildcats’ three champs each won titles over wrestlers from Pomona (Col.) — the top-ranked team in Colorado and No. 20 in the nation.
Luke Willochell earned a 12-5 decision against Geno Cardenas at 106, Nate Roth posted a major decision over Vincent Cabral at 138 and Vinny Kilkeary pinned Jeramiah Steele in 2:27 at 120 pounds.
Kilkeary was named the Lower Weights Outstanding wrestler for the tournament.
Two other Greater Latrobe standouts — Jack Pletcher and Corey Boerio — also reached the finals but dropped their respective title bouts. Daniel Cardenas of Pomona (Col.) pinned Pletcher in 1:31 at 152 pounds, while Dylan Bravo-Packer of Brighton (Col.) edged Boerio via a 4-3 decision at 220.
Pletcher also earned his 100th career victory over the weekend.
A trio of Greater Latrobe athletes battled through the wrestlebacks to place over weekend.
At 195, Tyler Lynch earned a major decision against Dominic Lopez of East (Wy.), 12-2, in the third-place match. And at 285, Wyatt Held did the same, as he pinned Gavyn Aumiller, also of East (Wy.), in 3:42.
In a fifth-place bout at 113, Leo Joseph pinned Murphy Harris of Grand Junction (Col.) in 2:32. Sam Snyder also had a shot to wrestle for fifth place at 170, but dropped an 8-2 decision to Joe Smack of Thompson Valley (Col.).
During their time in the Rocky Mountains, the Wildcats also won both matches of a tri-meet Friday against Pomona (34-33) and Monarch (52-17).
In the bout with Pomona, seven Wildcats won matches, with four coming via fall — Kilkeary at 120, Roth at 138, Boerio at 220 and Held at 285.
Other Greater Latrobe wins in the Pomona match included Willochell at 106 (major decision), Pletcher at 160 (decision) and Lynch at 195 (decision).
Results from the Monarch match weren’t available at press time.
Another highlight — in a cross-country road trip full of them — came Friday when Tyler Lynch was officially accepted into the U.S. Military Academy (U.S. Army at West Point, New York).
Greater Latrobe is back in action at 7 p.m. Wednesday when it travels to Greensburg Salem for a sub-section dual match.
