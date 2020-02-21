Just think if Greater Latrobe didn’t make the WPIAL team playoffs in wrestling.
As it is, the Wildcats have had a grand total of one competition — an exhibition dual match — since Jan. 29, when they wrestled twice...first in the opening round and then the quarterfinals of the district Class AAA playoffs, where their season came to an end against the team that eventually finished second in the state.
That was 23 days ago.
Unlike, say, Derry Area in Class AA, which has already contested its section and WPIAL tournaments and will hold the PIAA Southwest Regional Wrestling Championships today at Saturday at Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Kovalchick and Athletic Complex, the individual part of the season is just beginning for Greater Latrobe.
But that’s OK with Mike Ciotti. The GL head coach said that the Wildcats have put the time off — other than that match against North Allegheny in which they came out on top in 10 of the 14 weight classes — to good use.
“This tends to be the long portion of the season,” Ciotti said of the break between the end of dual matches — whether that includes the team playoffs or not — and the start of the individual tourneys. “But we stayed focused by concentrating on our areas of weakness.”
Finally, after three and a half weeks, Greater Latrobe gets back into it with the WPIAL Section 1-AAA Tournament on Saturday at Kiski Area High School in Vandergrift.
Wrestling gets underway at 9:30 a.m. with preliminary-round bouts at 9:30 a.m. followed by the semifinals and first and second round of consolations with the championship matches and consy finals scheduled for approximately 4 p.m.
The top five finishers at each weight class advance to the WPIAL/PIAA Class AAA Southwest Regional Championships Feb. 28-29 at Canon-McMillan High School. And 10 of the Wildcats’ 14 wrestlers are seeded in the top five while two others are No. 6.
“Those who wrestle their match will qualify for the regional,” Ciotti simplified.
“We are solid throughout our lineup and come to compete for six minutes. Not many coaches can say that, but we have a group that’s consistently done it week in and week out.”
Greater Latrobe has two grapplers seeded at No. 1 and No. 2, and three more at No. 3.
First on that list is two-time section champion Gabe Willochell, the top seed at 132 pounds. He won the title at that weight class last year as a junior after doing so at 126 in 2018, and has yet to lose this season (27-0).
The Wildcats’ other No. 1 seed is a freshman. He is Nate Roth (28-3) at 120.
Two more first-year wrestlers are seeded second. They are Vinny Kilkeary (21-5) at 106, and Corey Boerio (26-11) at 182.
The No. 3 seeds include sophomore Jack Pletcher (152, 25-10) and seniors Logan Zitterbart (170, 18-8) and Tyler Ross (220, 19-9). Senior Ricky Armstrong (145, 18-9) is No. 4, and sophomores Connor Johnson (138, 13-9) and Tyler Lynch (195, 16-11) No. 5.
The others are sophomore Lucio Angelicchio (113, 13-12) and senior Enzo Angelicchio (126, 16-14) at No. 6, senior Mitch Tryon (160, 11-13) at No. 7, and senior Colton Zimmerman (285, 5-7) at No. 8.
“I expect all of them to wrestle their match,” Ciotti stated. “We are going to do what we do.
“We don’t worry about what other wrestlers do. We won’t let them get to their good stuff.”
Speaking of which, Derry Area coach Mike Weinell felt his Trojans “wrestled well” in last week’s Section 3-AA tourney and WPIAL Class AA Championships that were held on back-to-back days. For being a young team, Weinell said that having six of 10 wrestlers make it out of sections to districts and then three of those into the regional was “not bad.”
“We wrestled tough and didn’t give matches away,” he continued. “The team improved from the beginning of the season to now, so that alone is enough for me to be happy with.”
One of those three in the regional is, of course, Ty Cymmerman. A junior, Cymmerman is already a three-time section and WPIAL winner, his third titles coming last week at 126 pounds.
“That is an accomplishment that many others can never say,” Weinell expressed.
“Ty wrestled the best that I have seen him do to this point. He wrestled smart and to score points. He took the points that were there and didn’t force the issue.
“But he will face some tough competition in the regional, for sure.”
In addition, Cymmerman (33-4) is a two-time regional runner-up. He is seeded No. 2 this time behind defending state 113-pound champion Jackson Arrington of Forest Hills.
“Ty needs to wrestle his matches and not overlook anyone,” Weinell stressed. “If he takes it one match at a time, he will be there at the end.”
One of the Trojans’ other two regional qualifiers is also a senior in Colton McCallen (23-11) at 120. He and sophomore 195-pounder Brayden Mickinac (11-4) just made the cut for the regional with seventh-place finishes in the WPIAL Championships.
“If they wrestle to their ability, both have a shot to make it to the state tournament,” Weinell concluded.
Ligonier Valley has two wrestlers in the Class AA regional. They are freshman Josh Harbert (106) and sophomore Ryan Harbert (132), both of whom finished fifth in last Saturday’s District 6-AA Championships.
Their father Brent is a volunteer assistant coach for the Rams. They are also the grandsons of former successful Greater Latrobe head coach Tom Harbert.
Today’s PIAA Class AA Southwest Regional Championships begin at 1 p.m. with the quarterfinals and consolation first round at 5 p.m. Action resumes Saturday at 10 a.m. with the semifinals and consy semis at noon, and the matches for seventh and eighth place at 2 p.m. The championship matches and consolation finals, to determine third through sixth place, are set for 5:45 p.m.
The top six finishers, with a week in between, move on to the PIAA State Class AA Championships March 5-7 in Hershey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.