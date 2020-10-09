Make it four consecutive victories for the Greater Latrobe boys’ soccer team, and a first win of the season for Derry Area.
The Wildcats defeated Penn-Trafford, 5-1, during a WPIAL 4A, Section 3 matchup played Thursday at Rossi Field.
Nolan Agostoni netted a hat trick to lead the Wildcats offensively.
Greater Latrobe — now 5-2 in section play and 6-2 overall — sits in third place in the section, a game behind second-place Pittsburgh Central Catholic (6-1, 6-1). The Wildcats travel to Norwin (8-0-1, 8-0-1) at 7:30 p.m. Monday. The Knights hold the top in the section.
While the weather turned cold, the Wildcats went from warm to red hot in a three-minute span nearing the end of the first half.
Agostoni got the scoring started when he finished a pass from Nico Lorenzi with seven minutes remaining in the half. Less than a minute later, Ryan Banks capitalized off a cross from Louis Garbeglio to put Greater Latrobe ahead, 2-0.
But the Wildcats were not done yet, as Lorenzi and Agostoni combined again, this time with Lorenzi getting the tally to make it 3-0.
Joseph Whipkey pulled one back for Penn-Trafford nine minutes into the second half, but Greater Latrobe responded almost immediately when Lorenzi again set up Agostoni for his second goal of the game.
Agostoni set the final with a header to get his hat trick off a corner kick from Garbeglio.
Greater Latrobe completed a season sweep against Penn-Trafford for the first time in at least 17 years.
Derry Area scored its first win of the season with a 4-1 road victory against Valley during a WPIAL Class 2A, Section 2 matchup.
The Trojans are now 1-7 in section play and overall. Derry Area hosts Leechburg (3-4, 4-4) 10:30 a.m. Saturday for a section matchup that has been rescheduled from Sept. 23.
The Trojans’ defense has allowed just two goals in the past two games, after conceding 59 scores through its first six.
Additional scoring information was not provided to the Bulletin before press time.
