The Greater Latrobe boys’ volleyball team suffered a 3-0 sweep against visiting Penn-Trafford during a WPIAL Class 3A, Section 3 matchup on Thursday.
Scores were 25-19, 25-23 and 25-16. The Wildcats fell to 1-2 overall and 1-1 in section play. Butler Area swept the Wildcats in their season-opener, but Greater Latrobe bounced back with a 3-0 win against Armstrong on March 30.
Senior outside hitter Frank Newill led all Wildcat scorers with nine kills, while recording a service ace. Fellow senior middle hitter Will Burkard bolstered the Wildcats’ attack with seven kills to go along with three blocks.
Enzo Rodi, Tyler Nelson, Antonio Kantor and Nick Foley combined for eight kills, while senior setter Tyler Ryan dished out 18 assists and contributed three blocks.
Defensively, senior libero Dante Frescura paced the varsity squad with six digs, while Kantor, Lorenzo Sarp and Josh Havrilla together produced 13 additional digs.
Greater Latrobe’s JV squad suffered their first defeat to P-T by scores of 20-25, 25-10 and 11-15.
Nelson and Tyler Mondock led the offensive attack with six kills each, followed by Sam Kiesel with four kills, Isiac Wazo, three, and Rocco Marino with two. From his setting position, Havrilla posted 22 assists.
Rubin Rojan led the defensive effort with eight digs, while Havrilla added six. Jacob Elliot, Mondock, Nelson, Kielsel and Waszo combined for nine kills.
Both squads will participate in the Hempfield Area tournament this weekend. Greater Latrobe resumes section play with an away match against Hempfield Area, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
