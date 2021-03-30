Greater Latrobe opened its season with a 3-0 loss against visiting Butler Area in a non-conference boys volleyball matchup on Friday.
The Golden Tornado won in straight sets: 25-22, 25-22 and 25-18.
Senior middle hitter Will Burkard led the attack for Greater Latrobe as he collected nine kills. Fellow senior and right-side hitter Antonio Kantor tallied six kills, while Braxton Marshall, Tyler Ryan, Nick Foley, Brennan Ward and Enzo Rodi combined for 13 kills.
Foley, a middle blocker, paced the varsity squad with six blocks. Defensively, Dante Frescura had eight digs. Additionally, Marshall served up two aces.
Performing his duties as setter, senior Tyler Ryan dished out 22 assists to Wildcat attackers.
Greater Latrobe’s junior varsity team handed Butler Area a 2-1 defeat. Scores were 25-12, 17-25 and 15-9.
Sophomore Tyler Nelson set the bar on offense with nine kills. Sam Kiesel and Isiac Wazo each posted four kills, while Tyler Mondock and Bryson Hill combined for five kills. Sam Kiesel paced the defense with four digs, while Wazo led the squad with three blocks.
The Wildcats combined for 12 service aces. Josh Havrilla and Rubin Rojas each chalked up three aces; Kiesel and Hill had two aces each, and Mondock and Nelson tallied one apiece. In addition to his aces, Havrilla distributed 21 assists.
Greater Latrobe kicks off section play as it hosts Armstrong, 7:30 p.m. tonight.
