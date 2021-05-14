A day after pulling off a thrilling five-set victory, the Greater Latrobe boys volleyball team stumbled in three sets against Hempfield Area.
The visiting Spartans won by scores of 25-5, 27-25 and 25-15 to defeat the Wildcats in WPIAL Class 3A, Section 3 action.
Greater Latrobe honored its 14 seniors on Thursday, as head coach Drew Vosefski recognized the group “for all their hard work and dedication,” adding that they were fun to coach. The list included Frank Newill, Braxton Marshall, Tyler Ryan, Antonio Kantor, Will Burkhard, Nick Foley, Dante Frescura, Lorenzo Sarp, Mike Brackney, Blake Baughman, Nico Mazzoni, Conner Burkey, Dominic Atkinson and Ben Bizzak.
The Wildcats fell to 6-7 overall and 5-5 in section play. Greater Latrobe lost, 3-1, against Hempfield Area on Friday, but rebounded with a 3-0 sweep against Pittsburgh Central Catholic. Penn-Trafford swept Greater Latrobe on Tuesday, but the Wildcats bounced back to defeat Norwin in a five-set thriller on Wednesday.
The Wildcats — reaching the playoffs for a ninth straight year — now await the WPIAL Class 3A pairings. The playoffs begin next week.
On Thursday, Marshall led Greater Latrobe offensively with eight kills. Newill accounted for six kills, and Enzo Rodi produced three. Burkhard had two kills, while Ryan, Kantor, Foley and Brackney combined for four.
Burkhard posted a team-high six blocks, and Ryan dished out 22 assists.
Defensively, Frescura set the bar with eight digs, with Sarp racking up six. The defensive balance was assisted by Josh Havrilla, Baughman and Kantor, each with three digs.
Greater Latrobe’s JV team swept Hempfield Area by scores of 25-23 and 25-21.
Tyler Nelson turned in a big performance for the JV squad with nine kills followed by Tyler Mondock’s four.
Isiac Waszo recorded three kills, Rocco Marino two, and Tyler had one.
Havrilla tallied two service aces while distributing 17 assists.
Nelson picked up seven digs to lead the team’s defensive efforts. Ruben Rojas followed with five digs, with Bryson Hill adding three. Tyler Mondock and Sam Kiesel each had two digs.
(0) comments
