Six members of the Greater Latrobe boys volleyball team were recently honored, as Class 3A Section 3 All-Stars.
Senior outside hitter Frank Newill led the way for the Wildcats as the lone First Team representative. Senior middle hitter Will Burkhard, senior setter Tyler Ryan and junior outside hitter Enzo Rodi followed as Second Team picks, while senior libero Dante Frescura and sophomore defensive specialist Josh Havrilla were all Third Team selections.
Newill paced the Wildcats this season with a hitting percentage of 46% and 135 kills. He was also a two-time Western Pa Volleyball Coaches Association Class 3A Player of the Week as an outside hitter during the season. Newill, a two-sport standout at Greater Latrobe, led the boys’ basketball team in scoring, rebounds and blocks this past season, and he was selected to the Roundball Classic and the All-Section team in basketball.
Burkhard, a two-year letterwinner, led the Wildcats with 49 blocks. Ryan, a three-year letterwinner, dished out 329 blocks this season, while Rodi lettered as a junior.
Frescura tallied 132 digs defensively and 14 aces, while Havrilla, who lettered as a sophomore, had a serving accuracy of 85% and a 67% passing percentage to lead the way.
Greater Latrobe, like other teams throughout the region, were forced to endure multiple shutdowns and match cancellations this season because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Still, Greater Latrobe reached the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs for the ninth straight season, but the No. 12-seeded Wildcats fell in straight games against No. 5 Butler Area. Greater Latrobe finished the season 6-8 overall and 5-5 in section play.
In 2019, the Wildcats won their fourth section title in program history and first since the 2008 season. During that year, the Wildcats reached the semifinals of the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs for the first time since the 2010 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.