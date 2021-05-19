The Greater Latrobe boys’ volleyball team bowed out of the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs Tuesday, falling in straight sets to No. 5 Butler Area.
The 12th-seeded Wildcats dropped the first set, 12-25, to the Golden Tornado, continuing a trend of slow starts, head coach Drew Vosefski said.
“We’ve always been a slow-starting team this year, and unfortunately that continued today. We just didn’t have the momentum to come back like we did against Norwin,” when the Wildcats dropped two sets to start the match on May 12 before winning the next three. “We just did not have the momentum to come back.”
Butler kept the pressure up in the second set, taking a 2-0 edge with a 25-16 set victory.
“The first two sets, we accentuated the mistakes we’ve been making all year long and just couldn’t put a cohesive attack together,” Vosefski said. “They were able to make a few runs and put us in a hole early. As the match progressed, we started getting a little more aggressive and doing the things we know we can do, but unfortunately it was a little bit too little, too late.”
Greater Latrobe’s third-set rally fell short as the Golden Tornado closed out the match with a 25-23 win.
“We knew what they were all about. We just couldn’t do the things we practiced to stop them,” Vosefki said of Butler. “Their setter moved the ball around quite well, so you could not camp out and just sit on one hitter. They were a pretty diverse offense. They’d hit pin to pin and they made it difficult to get all the way out and block all the shots they made.”
Tuesday’s match marked Greater Latrobe’s ninth consecutive postseason appearance. In 2019, the Wildcats won their fourth section title in program history and first since the 2008 season. During that year, the Wildcats reached the semifinals of the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs for the first time since the 2010 season.
Vosefski credited his team for enduring multiple shutdowns and and match cancellations this season because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“As a coach, with all the restrictions and COVID and starting and stopping, it’s been one of the most difficult seasons I’ve ever had to coach,” he said. “The resiliency and just the determinations of the young men I get to coach just makes it all worth it. Any one of them could have given up with all the things that happened to them, but they didn’t. Regardless of our score, these guys battled every night. I’m very proud of them and we’ll just regroup and go at it again for next season.
“We’re graduating 14 seniors, so we’re going to be somewhat young (next year), but luckily we had some juniors and sophomores that had some significant playing time this year, so they’re going to be expected to step up and be the leaders.”
Junior Brennan Ward led the Wildcats with seven kills, while senior Frank Newill and junior Enzo Rodi notched five apiece.
Defensively, senior libero Dante Frescura came up with 17 digs in the match. Josh Havrilla, a sophomore, added 10 digs.
Senior Tyler Ryan finished with 20 assists against Butler, and registered a team-high four blocks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.