Two years ago, Greater Latrobe’s boys volleyball team enjoyed a banner campaign, reaching the WPIAL Class 3A semifinals for the first time in nearly a decade. That version of the Wildcats won its section with a mark of 11-1, and earned a first-round bye in the playoffs. From there, Greater Latrobe ousted Seneca Valley 3-0, before falling to eventual champion North Allegheny 3-1.
The momentum of the program was largely halted, however, when the 2020 campaign was cancelled because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. A pair of talented hitters graduated, as Michael Noonan and Ethan Kammerer never had the opportunity to take the floor for their senior year. Noonan, who stands 6-foot-6, is a freshman basketball player at Allegheny College, while Kammerer has been among the most impressive players for the St. Vincent College volleyball squad this season.
The graduation of that duo means that nobody on the current roster was in the rotation from the 2019 team. Additionally, last year would’ve afforded an opportunity for several juniors to play key roles for the first time. Instead, those players are now seniors and will be counted on to produce this season for the Wildcats to have success.
“I missed that whole season to get them ready for this year,” said head coach Drew Vosefski, who has guided the program since its inception in 2000.
But while the Wildcats lack any experience at the varsity level, the group of 15 seniors have been able to hone their skills through club volleyball.
Among the players expected to fill significant roles this season are outside hitters Frank Newill and Braxton Marshall, middle hitters Will Burkhard and Nick Foley, opposite hitter Antonio Kanter, setter Tyler Ryan, defensive specialist Dante Frescura, and defensive specialist Lorenzo Sarp. The Wildcats also boast some good size, as Foley stands 6-foot-5, Newill and Burkhard are each 6-foot-3, and Kantor, a transfer from Derry Area, measures 6-foot-2. Even Ryan, the setter, is 6-foot-3.
As a result, Vosefski has an optimistic outlook for his squad.
“With their size and the experience and knowledge they have, we’ll put a darn good team on the floor,” he said.
Other seniors on the roster include Blake Baughman, Ben Bizzak, Dominic Atkinson, Mike Brackney, Connor Burkey, and Nico Mazzoni, while Jacob Fiore, Brennan Ward, and Enzo Rodi comprise the junior group.
Vosefski has stressed to that crew that passing will be the biggest key to his team’s season.
“We have to be able to pass the ball to the setter to run our offense, and we work on it continuously,” he detailed. “Passing is either going to be our key to success or our Achilles’ heel.”
Given the landscape of high-school athletics, however, avoiding COVID-related pauses or shutdowns will also be crucial. In addition to his 21 years guiding the boys team, Vosefski also serves as the Greater Latrobe girls volleyball coach, so he’s already experienced the necessary adjustments and potential difficulties in the fall.
“We had a pretty smooth-sailing season with the girls,” he said in regards to COVID protocols.
The Wildcats will compete in a similar section to what they faced in 2019, as Armstrong, Hempfield Area, Penn Hills, Penn-Trafford, and Norwin all remain, while Pittsburgh Central Catholic enters the mix, replacing Plum. Similar to basketball season, however, Greater Latrobe will not play Penn Hills because of conflicting mask policies.
Two years ago, Hempfield Area, Norwin, and P-T also qualified for the playoffs, and the Spartans and Warriors each won a postseason match. Vosefski noted that Hempfield Area would’ve been heavily favored last year, but has since lost a lot of talent.
As a result, he believes his team has an opportunity to contend for supremacy.
“I think we have as good a chance as anybody to be out in front of the section,” he stated. “Since we didn’t have a season last year, we’re still the reigning section champs. Our goal is to bring that home again.”
Greater Latrobe dropped its season-opening match against Butler Area 3-0 last Friday in a non-section tilt.
Subsequently, the Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association ranked the Wildcats eighth in Class 3A, behind Penn-Trafford (fourth), Hempfield Area (sixth), and Norwin (seventh).
Greater Latrobe opens its section ledger tonight in a home showdown against Armstrong.
