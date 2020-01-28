Greater Latrobe has lost to Connellsville — in non-section matches — in each of the past three years.
But head wrestling coach Mike Ciotti will gladly trade in all three of those for one on Wednesday.
That’s when Greater Latrobe and Connellsville will meet in the first round of the WPIAL Class AAA playoffs at Waynesburg Central High School.
The Wildcats are seeded No. 9, and Connellsville No. 8 for Wednesday’s 6 p.m. match. The winner will likely face Waynesburg Central, the top seed, in the quarterfinals to follow at approximately 7:30 p.m.
“Seeds are like opinions. They don’t matter,” Ciotti stated matter of factly.
“It’ll be a good match. They (Falcons) have defeated us the last three years, so we look to get one back.”
Greater Latrobe was able to avoid Monday’s preliminary round by finishing third in last week’s Section 1-AAA team playoffs.
After falling to Kiski Area in the semifinals, 37-24, the Wildcats came back to beat Norwin, 45-29, in the consolation match for third and fourth place to determine the section’s seeding for the WPIAL Class AAA playoffs.
“We didn’t win the section, but we qualified for the WPIAL tournament. That is what’s important to us,” Ciotti expressed.
And, right now, Ciotti isn’t even thinking about the possible matchup with Waynesburg Central.
“We try to never look past what is in front of us,” Ciotti stressed. “Our focus is on Connellsville.”
Ciotti also said that GL’s lineup will likely be the same as it was for last week’s section tourney. It includes Vinny Kilkeary (106), Lucio Angelicchio (113), Nate Roth (120), Enzo Angelicchio (126), Gabe Willochell (132), Payton Henry (138), Ricky Armstrong (145), Jack Pletcher (152), Mitch Tryon (160), Logan Zitterbart (170), Corey Boerio (182), Jacob Brisky (195), Tyler Lynch (220) and Tyler Ross (285).
Waynesburg Central has been the No. 1-ranked team in Class AAA virtually all season.
Waynesburg Central faces Pine-Richland, a 42-39 winner over Peters Township in Monday’s preliminary round, and then either Greater Latrobe or Connellsville in the quarterfinals.
The survivors from all four sites — the others are Hempfield Area, Canon-McMillan and Seneca Valley — advance to the WPIAL Class AAA semifinals on Saturday at Norwin High School starting at 4 p.m.
The championship and consolation matches are scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday with the top three teams qualifying for the PIAA state team playoffs.
