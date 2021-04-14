The Greater Latrobe track and field teams swept Greensburg Salem during a WPIAL Section 1-AAA meet on Tuesday at Latrobe Memorial Stadium.
With a 96-49 victory, the Greater Latrobe boys improved to 2-1 overall. The Wildcats won 11 events, while Greensburg Salem captured seven.
The Lady Wildcats claimed 14 events during their 116-32 win, improving to 2-1 overall.
Ryan Sickenberger led the way for the Greater Latrobe boys with three first-place finishes. He captured the 100 (:11.32) and 200 in :23.37, while also recording the longest mark in the long jump at 19-8.
Brennan Campbell claimed both the 110 hurdles (:15.92) and 300 hurdles in :42.65. Nick Rauco won the 400 (:55.26), while Augie Mucci captured triple jump (37-5 1/2) and Nathaniel Banks won discus with a 104-3.
The Wildcats won three relays: 3200 (11:51.44), 400 (:46.12) and the 1600 at 3:39.66.
Anna Rafferty collected a trio of victories to lead the Lady Wildcats. She won shot (35-8 1/4), discus (83-6) and javelin with a 86-2.
Lauren Davis accounted for two of the Greater Latrobe girls’ 14 first-place finishes, winning the 400 (1:05.98) and 200 in :28.29.
Allyson Horner won the 100 (:13.77), Clara Herr captured the 1600 (5:47.74), Gabriella Sukay won the 300 hurdles (:55.75) and Ella Bulava won the 800 in 2:30.
Leah Mazur lept 4-4 to win the high jump, while Samantha Burkhard won the triple jump with a 14-11.
The Lady Wildcats won the 3200 relay (13:38.67), 400 relay (:53.66) and 1600 relay in 4:26.51.
Greater Latrobe is scheduled to participate in the Wildcat Invitational on Friday at Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium.
(BOYS)
GREATER LATROBE 96
GREENSBURG SALEM 49
3200 relay— Greater Latrobe; 11:51.44
110 hurdles— Campbell (GL), Diehl (GL); :15.92
100— Sickenberger (GL), Henderson (GL), Stemmerich (GL); :11.32
1600— Tressler (GS), Kozuch (GL), Kelley (GS); 4:50.11
400 relay—Greater Latrobe; :46.12
400— Rauco (GL), Mucci (GL), McCreery (GL); :55.26
300 hurdles— Campbell (GL); :42.65
800— Gatons (GS), Hill (GL), Robinson (GL); 1:59.39
200— Sickenberger (GL), Henderson (GL), Brown (GL); :23.37
3200— Johnson (GS), An (GL), Miller (GL); 10:34.34
1600 relay— Greater Latrobe; 3:39.66
Shot— McChesney (GS), Robinson (GL), Sweeney (GL); 41-6
Discus— Banks (GL), McChesney (GS), Sarger (GS); 104-3
Javelin— Sarver (GS), O’Hara (GL), Fagan (GL); 116-2
High jump— Waller (GS), Sarver (GS), Yeager (GL); 5-2
Long jump— Sickenberger (GL), Waller (GS), Stemmerich (GL); 19-8
Triple jump— Mucci (GL), Diehl (GL), Yeager (GL); 37-5 1/2
Pole vault— Trout-Johnson (GS), Heinnickel (GS), Angelicchio (GL); 9-6
(GIRLS)
GREATER LATROBE 116
GREENSBURG SALEM 32
3200 relay— Greater Latrobe; 13:38.67
100 hurdles— Zahorchak (GS), Sukay (GL), Porterfield (GL); :19.39
100— Horner (GL), Mucci (GL), Shook (GS); :13.77
1600— Herr (GL), R Reilly (GL), Messer (GS); 5:47.74
400 relay— Greater Latrobe; :53.66
400— Davis (GL), Rosensteel (GS), M Reilly (GL); 1:05.98
300 hurdles— Sukay (GL), Stewart (GL); :55.75
800— Bulava (GL), Kosoglow (GS), Smith (GS); 2:30
200— Davis (GL), Mucci (GL), Horner (GL); :28.29
3200— DiCriscio (GS), Planinsek (GL), Drylie (GL); 12:27.26
1600 relay — Greater Latrobe; 4:26.51
Shot— Rafferty (GL), Zangaro (GL), Hickman (GL); 35-8 1/4
Discus— Rafferty (GL), Hickman (GL), Zangaro (GL); 83-6
Javelin— Rafferty (GL), Miller (GS), Hickman (GL); 86-2
High jump— Mazur (GL), Petrosky (GL), Porterfield (GL); 4-4
Long jump— Burkhard (GL), Stewart (GL), Petrosky (GL); 14-11
Triple jump— Uhlinger (GS), Burkhard (GL), Stewart (GL); 31-6
Pole vault— Zahorchak (GS), Marino (GL); 9-0
