The Greater Latrobe track and field teams opened its respective seasons with a double dual defeat, falling in section action against host Norwin, and in an exhibition meet versus Butler Area.
The Greater Latrobe boys suffered a 91-59 defeat against Norwin and a 110-39 setback versus Butler Area. The Lady Wildcats lost, 109-41, against Norwin and 124-26 versus Butler Area.
Ryan Sickenberger led the Greater Latrobe boys (0-1, 0-2) against Norwin with first-place finishes in the 100 (:11.61) and the long jump at 20-1 1/2. Brennan Campbell swept the hurdle events, taking the 110 hurdles (:15.87) and the 300 hurdles (:42.61), while Nathaniel Banks took the shot (37-0) and the discus with a 199-2.
Sickenberger and Campbell teamed with Nick Rauco and Augie Mucci to take the 1600 relay against Norwin in 3:42.79, while Joseph Hill and Justin Carlson won the 1600 (5:01.28) and 3200 (11:15.79), respectively against the Knights.
Ella Bulava led the Greater Latrobe girls (0-1, 0-2) against Norwin with a first-place effort in the 800 (2:30.43), while Clara Herr also grabbed the top spot in the 1600 with a 5:56.18. Ramiya Henderson, Lauren Davis, Jenna Mucci and Allyson Horner also won the 400 relay in :54.15.
Carlson (3200) and Banks (discus) led the Greater Latrobe boys against Butler Area, while Bulava was the top finisher in the 800 on the girls’ side.
Greater Latrobe is scheduled to host Indiana Area in section action on Wednesday, April 7 at Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium.
Boys NORWIN 91 GREATER LATROBE 59
3200 relay— Butler Area; 8:35.55 110 hurdles— Manchester (BA), Campbell (GL), Sacco (N); :15.56 100— Brown (BA), R Sickenberger (GL), Chrisman (N); :11.34 1600— Vavro (BA), Hill (GL), Kozuch (GL); 4:43.45 400 relay— Norwin (Sacco, Brown, Barca, Chrisman); :44.27 400— Brown (BA), Ash (N), Stutz (BA); :49.48 300 hurdles— Ornelas (BA), Campbell (GL), Sacco (N); :41.38 800— Vavro (BA), Dodaro (N), Hill (GL); 2:09.53 200— Brown (BA), Chrisman (N), Young (BA); :22.09 3200— Jubert (N), Carlson (GL), Wade (N); 9:53.67 1600 relay— Butler Area; 3:35.50 Shot— Kretzer (BA), Ritzert (BA), Banks (GL); 41-4 Discus— Banks (GL), Kretzer (BA), Pomykata (BA); 199-2 Javelin— Kretzer (BA), Schmook (N), Scherle (N); 159-3 High jump— Stutz (BA), Campbell (BA), Kelly (BA); 5-10 Long jump— Young (BA), R Sickenberger (GL), Gunzburger (N); 20-2 1/2 Triple jump— Giansante (N), Campbell (BA), Porch (BA); 40-0 1/2 Pole vault— Bernardi (BA), Eyth (BA), Folk (BA); 11-0
Girls NORWIN 109 GREATER LATROBE 41
3200 relay— Butler Area; 10:16.84 100 hurdles— Shuster (N), Lehman (BA), Robinson (BA); :16.30 100— Turkovski (N), Morrow (BA), Streussnig (N); :12.95 1600— Cichra (BA), Herr (GL), Reilly (GL); 5:37.42 400 relay— Butler Area; :52.72 400— Zukina (N), Timmons (BA), Moore (N); 1:01.47 300 hurdles— Robertson (N), Shuster (N), Lehman (BA); :48.66 800— Bulava (GL), DeFazio (N), Green (BA); 2:30.43 200— Turkovski (N), Morrow (BA), Zukina (N); :26.36 3200— Brewster (BA), Cichra (BA), Testa (N); 12:03.76 1600 relay_ Norwin (DeFazio, Walton, Zukina, Robertson); 4:19.57 Shot— Penrod (BA), Alexander (N), Jackson (BA); 33-7 Discus— Forbes (BA), Ray (BA), Cuturilo (N); 119-0 Javelin— Barry (N), Penrod (BA), Gibson (BA); 104-8 High jump— Mechling (BA), Ban (BA), Laukus (N); 5-0 Long jump— Brozeski (N), Morrow (BA), Baggetta (BA); 16-0 Triple jump— Brozeski (N), Baggetta (BA), Shuster (N); 35-5 1/2 Pole vault— Zeiler (N), Waterbec (BA), Shaw (N); 9-9
