Greater Latrobe hosted Hempfield Area in WPIAL Class 3A, Section 1 track and field action Tuesday, but the Spartans came away with the sweep at Latrobe Memorial Stadium.
The Greater Latrobe boys (3-2) fought closely, falling 80-70, despite picking up 11 first-place finishes. The Lady Wildcats (2-3) suffered a 105-45 defeat. The girls won five events, including two relays.
Ryan Sickenberger and Brennan Campbell led the Wildcats each winning two events. Sickenberger placed first in the 100 (:11.35) and long jump (19-0), while Campbell won the 110 hurdles (:15.66) and 300 hurdles in :41.83.
James Hill won the 800 (2:09.83) and Drew Kozuch topped the 1600 in 4:56.43. Augie Mucci topped triple jump (39-11) and Connor Burkey took home the javelin with a throw of 150-1.
The Greater Latrobe boys won three relays: 3200 (8:41.00), 400 (:45.19) and 1600 in 3:30.83.
The Lady Wildcats won five track events.
Morgan Reilly topped the 1600 (5:39.59), Lauren Davis prevailed in the 400 (1:04.67) and Alexis Planinsek won the 3200 in 13:13.33.
The girls also won the 3200 relay (10:23.20) and 1600 relay in 4:18.28.
The Westmoreland County Coaches Association (WCCA) Track and Field Championships were moved to Saturday because of impending inclement weather.
The event was scheduled to take place Thursday at Memorial Stadium, but it was moved to Saturday morning to combat the local weather forecast, which is calling for showers and thunderstorms on Thursday.
———
(BOYS)
HEMPFIELD AREA 80
GR. LATROBE 70
3200 relay – Greater Latrobe; 8:41.00
110 hurdles – Campbell (GL), Kissell (HA); :15.66
100 – Sickenberger (GL), Parker (HA), Stemmerich (GL); :11.35
1600 – Kozuch (GL), Tuttoilmondo (HA), Miller (HA); 4:56.43
400 relay – Greater Latrobe; :45.19
400 – Prola (HA), Mastroberadino (HA), Rauco (GL); :53.35
300 hurdles – Campbell (GL), Kissell (HA), Smith (HA); :41.83
800 – Hill (GL), Miller (HA), Donovan (HA); 2:09.83
200 – Parker (HA), Henderson (GL), Brown (GL); :24.19
3200 – Tuttoilmondo (HA), Hill (GL), DeMatt (HA); 10:59.10
1600 relay – Greater Latrobe; 3:30.83
Shot – Norris (HA), Murray (HA), Gera (HA); 62-2
Discus – Norris (HA), Murray (HA), Gera (HA); 172-3
Javelin – Burkey (GL), Barnhart (HA), O’Hara (GL); 150-1
High jump – Parker (HA), Sir (HA), Miller Jr. (HA); 5-11
Pole vault – Barnhart (HA), Davies (HA), Yeager (GL); 13-3
Long jump – Sickenberger (GL), Diehl (GL), Stemmerich (GL); 19-0
Triple jump – Mucci (GL), Kissell (HA), Miller Jr. (HA); 39-11
———
(GIRLS)
HEMPFIELD AREA 105
GR. LATROBE 45
3200 relay – Greater Latrobe 10:23.20
100 hurdles – Tori (HA), Doyle (HA), Romasco (HA); :17.50
100 – DeCaro (HA), Mucci (GL), Schmauch (GL); :13.32
1600 – M Reilly (GL), Winkleblech (HA), Weimer (HA); 5:39.59
400 relay – Hempfield Area; :51.94
400 – Davis (GL), Mucci (GL), Semow (HA); 1:04.67
300 hurdles – Mauro (HA), Hays (HA), Blahovec (HA); :51.82
800 – Blahovec (HA), Bulava (GL), Snider (HA); 2:25.21
200 – DeLattre (HA), Davis (GL), Horner (GL); :27.59
3200 – Planinsek (GL), Miller (HA), Drylie (GL); 13:13.33
1600 relay – Greater Latrobe; 4:18.28
Shot – Gera (HA), Tapper (HA), Rafferty (GL); 43-6 3/4
Discus – Gera (HA), Tapper (HA), Bomer (HA); 148-1
Javelin – Lander (HA), Ross (HA), Zangaro (GL); 110-9
High jump – Torri (HA), Springer (HA), Mazur (GL); 4-9
Pole vault – Iwig (HA), Blahovec (HA), Jasiewicz (HA); 9-6
Long jump – DeCaro (HA), Gray (HA), Petrosky (GL); 15-5 3/4
Triple jump— DeCaro (HA), Lattre (HA), Petrosky (GL); 36-0
