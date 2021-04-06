All 10 athletes who set Greater Latrobe track and field records in 2019 have moved on.
And four of those (Kam Stevens, Faith Mucci, Sadie Wetzel, Lex Pynos), along with 19 others, missed out on their senior season last year when spring sports came to an abrupt halt because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Losing that extra season was particularly hard for Mucci, Wetzel and Stevens.
Mucci had already established girls’ school records in the 100 (:12.33) and 400 relay (:49.08, joining Elisha McCoy, Brooke Garris and Pynos), as did Wetzel in the high jump (five feet, six and one-half inches) the year before (2019) while Stevens was within one and a quarter and five inches of breaking boys’ marks in the long jump and triple jump, respectively, that have stood since 1931 (Miller Seaton) and 1975 when Eric Diss held the mark.
There were also four others who set the boys’ 400 relay record (:49.08) in 2019 as seniors. They were Joe Piper, Zakh Williams, Mitchel Carl and Connor Pickup.
All that said, this season — at least to start out — will be one of overall inexperience and a lack of depth for the Wildcats. On top of that, head coach Andy Wnek said that several athletes will also be competing in new events, along with their usual ones.
“The big thing is just not having that extra year of experience,” expressed Wnek, who’s in his 24th season as coach. “Right now, we’re looking at freshman and sophomores who have never participated in a varsity meet before, let alone an invitational.
“So every meet for them is a new experience. We’re really counting on some seniors, particularly on the boys’ side, to get us through the early part of the season with some of the younger kids in getting them used to this kind of competition.”
There are 26 seniors between the two rosters. And a disproportionate number of those —20 — are boys.
“But,” Wnek added, “only a few of those seniors were actually contributors in 2019. That goes for boys and girls.”
On the other hand, 17 of those seniors — 14 boys, three girls — were WPIAL qualifiers two years ago in some form or fashion.
They include David An (distance), Nathaniel Banks (throws), Connor Burkey (throws), Justin Carlson (distance), Mike Diehl (jumps), Nathan Fagan (throws), Dante Frescura (distance), Raymon Henderson (sprints), James Hill (distance), Joseph Hill (distance), Augie Mucci (sprints), Nick Rauco (sprints), Ryan Sickenberger (sprints, hurdles, jumps) and Nathan Stemmerich (sprints) in boys, and Courtney Schumauch (sprints), Reese Petrosky (jumps) and Mckenna Skatell (distance) in girls.
Eight others made the district meet in 2019 and are now juniors. They are Teko Angelicchio (jumps), Josh Brown (sprints), Brennan Campbell (sprints, hurdles, relays) and Noah Pittman (sprints) in boys, and Samantha Burkhard (jumps), Lauren Davis (sprints), Jenna Mucci (sprints) and Anna Rafferty (throws) in girls.
And Wnek said there are at least 11 more athletes Greater Latrobe will be counting on this season. They include junior Daylan Yeager (jumps) and freshmen Matt McCreery (sprints), Jacob Pittman (sprints) and Ja’Tawn Williams (sprints) in boys, and sophomores Ramiya Henderson (sprints) Allyson Horner (sprints), Delaney Porterfield (hurdles, jumps) and Gabby Sukay (hurdles), and freshmen Ella Bulava (middle distance), Clara Herr (distance) and Rachel Limani (jumps) in girls.
Two years ago, the Wildcats placed in the top three in WPIAL Section 1-AAA. The Greater Latrobe girls finished second to qualify for the WPIAL Class 3A Team Championships while the boys just missed out by coming in third.
However, with last year — and the indoor season — having been lost because of the virus, Greater Latrobe is basically having to start over. In particular, Wnek pointed out that, with no facility to work out on their own, his pole-vaulters have missed nearly two full years.
“We really don’t have a place where they can practice that,” Wnek noted. “We’re real pleased that they were able to clear starting vaults, but they’ll get better.
“They can watch athletes from other teams and see things like how they warm up, what they do to get their steps and those kind of things that come with experience. They’ll learn and get better.
“We didn’t do anything for a whole year, and we’ve really only had three weeks of workouts with the weather and things like that. So a lot of the kids have been hurting physically these first couple weeks of the season. We’ll have to get them with the trainers and see what we got.”
As for now, Wnek isn’t worried about where Greater Latrobe might fit in this season with regard to the section. It’s one practice and meet at a time for the Wildcats.
“It’s probably going to come down to Hempfield Area and Norwin for the section. For us,” Wnek stressed, “the bottom line is just getting better as the year goes on.
“I’m hoping that we’ll be competitive against the rest of the teams in our section. But we’re still in the process of moving some kids around.
“The biggest thing for us is to just get in some meets so the younger athletes have that opportunity to get some experience and see what it’s going to take. And they can learn from the seniors, too.
“The kids are working hard and the event coaches are pleased with the effort. We’ll give it our best shot.”
