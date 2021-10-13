The Greater Latrobe girls’ tennis team took its first step towards successfully defending its WPIAL Class 3A team championship on Tuesday, as the host Lady Wildcats cruised past Oakland Catholic 4-1 in the first round of the WPIAL Class 3A team playoffs.
Top-seeded Greater Latrobe improved to 9-0, and advanced to the WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinals against No. 9 Mount Lebanon, which will be held, 3 p.m. Thursday at Greater Latrobe.
“They were all really excited for their match today, and they went out there and were focused,” said Greater Latrobe first-year head coach Karissa Skiba. “They had some great results with it.”
The singles competitors all dominated for Greater Latrobe, as Jenna Bell, Carolina Walters and Avery Massaro combined to lose just four games to the Lady Eagles. Bell bested Oakland Catholic’s Isabella Liu-Lopez, 6-0, 6-1. Walters, who recently combined with Bell to capture the WPIAL Class 3A doubles championship, made quick work of Abby Santora, 6-0, 6-2. Moreover, Avery Massaro, who played doubles for the Lady Wildcats during their championship run last year, rolled past Tsehaynesh Rigotti, 6-0, 6-1.
The top tandem for Greater Latrobe was equally as impressive, as Maya Jain and Emily Pierce bested Carolina O’Connor and Yolanda Yang, 6-1, 6-1.
All five of those girls were instrumental components of last year’s squad that not only captured the district title, but also advanced to the PIAA Class 3A state team championship match and finished with a mark of 16-1.
“It is nice that they do have that experience in knowing the ins and outs of the playoffs,” Skiba noted.
The lone blemish for Greater Latrobe came in the second doubles match, as the Lady Wildcats’ duo of Josie Marts and Bridget McHugh fell to Gia Scaglione and Francesca DiVito, 6-4, 6-4.
Tuesday’s match marked the first playoff action for Marts and McHugh, and Skiba had a simple message to them.
“Don’t put that pressure on yourself,” she said. “Don’t start to get nervous about it. Go out there and play like how you’d play your best in practice.”
After Greater Latrobe competed in only section matches throughout the regular season, the Lady Eagles presented a mostly unfamiliar opponent on Tuesday. Oakland Catholic’s top two players, Liu-Lopez and Santora, competed in the doubles tournament that Bell and Walters won and in which Jain and Pierce also participated, but none of the players crossed paths in the bracket.
“I would say how they played (Tuesday) is really comparable to how they have been playing all season,” Skiba said of her girls. “They just try to keep working on things and try to improve with each match.”
An improving Greater Latrobe squad could be a scary thought to the rest of the field, as the Lady Wildcats have not lost to a WPIAL foe since the 2019 playoffs when they fell to North Allegheny. The Lady Wildcats are in the playoffs for the 14th time in the last 17 seasons, including the past seven straight.
Next up are the Lady Blue Devils, who knocked off No. 8 Moon Area 4-1 on Tuesday. In 2020, Mount Lebanon won its first-round match, but fell in the quarterfinals to Pine-Richland.
The Lady Wildcats will be back on the court on Wednesday in preparation of their next test, and Skiba knows the competition will likely become more challenging moving forward.
“Just going out there and focusing in practice, and then translating that into the match on Thursday,” she said. “Just trying to keep that calm and work through the points and work through the games.”
The WPIAL Class 3A team semifinals are slated for Monday, Oct. 18, while the championship match is scheduled two days later at Washington & Jefferson College.
———
WPIAL CLASS 3A TEAM PLAYOFFS
FIRST ROUND
GREATER LATROBE 4,
OAKLAND CATHOLIC 1
SINGLES — Jenna Bell (Gr. Latrobe) d. Isabella Liu-Lopez, 6-0, 6-1; Carolina Walters (Gr. Latrobe) d. Abby Santora, 6-0, 6-2; Avery Massaro (Gr. Latrobe) d. Tsehaynesh Rigotti, 6-0, 6-1.
DOUBLES — Maya Jain-Emily Pierce (Gr. Latrobe) d. Carolina O’Connor-Yolanda Yang, 6-1, 6-1; Gia Scaglione-Francesca DiVito (Oakland Catholic) d. Josie Marts-Bridget McHugh, 6-4, 6-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.