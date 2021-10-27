A year ago, the Greater Latrobe girls tennis team went undefeated all the way until the state championship match in Hershey.
While the Lady Wildcats sustained their first setback this year in the WPIAL Class 3A championship match last week, they bounced back on Tuesday with a 4-1 triumph against McDowell in the PIAA Class 3A first round. As a result, the Lady Wildcats (12-1) will return to Hershey this weekend, with a chance to once again compete for state gold.
As the WPIAL runner up, Greater Latrobe traveled to Erie to play the District 10 champion Lady Trojans at the Westwood Racquet Club on Tuesday afternoon.
“We didn’t know a lot about this team going into it, so it was one of those ones where let’s just evaluate when you get out there on the court and make adjustments,” said Greater Latrobe head coach Karissa Skiba.
With different rules in effect for the state postseason, Skiba was unable to communicate with her players except between sets. Several of her girls didn’t need much instruction, however, as the No. 1 and No. 2 singles, as well as the No. 1 doubles team won convincingly for Greater Latrobe.
Jenna Bell, the top performer for the Lady Wildcats, rebounded from a rare loss in the WPIAL finals against Upper St. Clair to oust McDowell’s Sam Becker 6-0, 6-1. Carolina Walters was nearly as dominant, as she bested Nabiah Bhatti 6-2, 6-0. Meanwhile, Greater Latrobe’s top tandem of Maya Jain and Emily Pierce defeated Emma Heinlein and Tia Jain, 6-4, 6-3.
Conversely, Greater Latrobe’s No. 2 doubles pairing of Josie Marts and Bridget McHugh fell in straight sets to Lina Warrier and Rosa Simon, 6-4, 6-1.
The only match that required three sets involved Lady Wildcats’ No. 3 singles player Avery Massaro, who outlasted Maria Minichelli 2-6, 6-1, 6-0. Massaro’s ability to overcome a difficult opening set drew the praise of Skiba.
“After the first set we talked about some things ... things that she needed to change that weren’t working or what she needed adjustments to,” she revealed. “For her to come back and make those adjustments and play two great sets, she did a really great job.”
In addition to playing a team from outside of the WPIAL for the first time this season, the Lady Wildcats also competed indoors for the first time in 2021. In preparation for the venue, the Lady Wildcats moved indoors for their recent practices.
“The only difference is that obviously you’re not dealing with any weather conditions, and sometimes the courts can be just a little bit different, whether they’re slower or faster,” Skiba stated. “But you can get a feel for that once you start practicing or warming up on the courts.”
Greater Latrobe also faced another scenario for the first time in a long time – trying to respond after a loss. The lone defeat for the Lady Wildcats last year came in the final match of the season, meaning that they have not had the opportunity to bounce back from defeat in a few years.
Following the 4-1 loss to the Lady Panthers last Wednesday, the Lady Wildcats practiced the next day, but then took off for three days before returning to the court on Monday.
“We’ve had a lot of matches, a lot of practices; it’s been a long season, and I think it’s important sometimes just to take a step back and recover,” Skiba explained.
The mental approach in Tuesday’s match indicated that the Lady Wildcats had indeed reset their focus to the state title that eluded them a year ago.
“Right now, all you can do is move forward and go on to the next match,” Skiba said. “It was the same mindset that we’ve had all season. You have to go into the match and just take that one point at a time and come out with a positive attitude.”
As a result of Tuesday’s win, the team advances to the quarterfinals, which will be contested at the Hershey Racquet Club, 8 p.m. Friday. The Lady Wildcats will face District 1 Champion Conestoga (17-0), which swept New Oxford, the third-place team from District 3.
If the Lady Wildcats prevail on Friday, they will remain in Hershey and advance to the PIAA Class 3A semifinals on Saturday morning, with the state championship to be determined that afternoon.
“They’re looking forward to head back to Hershey and do the best that they can,” Skiba noted. “We’re just very excited – thankful that we won, and looking forward to Friday morning.”
———
PIAA CLASS 3A
GIRLS TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIPS
FIRST ROUND
GREATER LATROBE 4,
MCDOWELL 1
SINGLES — Jenna Bell (Gr. Latrobe) d. Sam Becker, 6-0, 6-1; Carolina Walters (Gr. Latrobe) d. Nabiah Bhatti, 6-2, 6-0; Avery Massaro (Gr. Latrobe) d. Maria Minichelli, 2-6, 6-1, 6-0.
DOUBLES — Maya Jain-Emily Pierce (Gr. Latrobe) d. Emma Heinlein-Tia Jain, 6-4, 6-3; Lina Warrier-Rosa Simon (McDowell) d. Josie Marts-Bridget McHugh, 6-4, 6-1.
