There was only one group in the entire state better than the Greater Latrobe girls’ tennis team this season.
Greater Latrobe finished as the second-best girls’ tennis team in the state as the Lady Wildcats knocked off highly-regarded District 3 champion Manheim Township in the semifinals, but lost against Spring-Ford of District 1 during the title match of the PIAA Class 3A Girls’ Tennis Team Championship, both on Saturday at Hershey Racquet Club.
“The team we played in the first round was unbelievably tough, but I was feeling really good after that match,” Greater Latrobe coach Chad Kissell said. “We played pretty well in the finals, but we finally met a team that could match our depth, as they had strength at the top and at the bottom, as well.
“It’s a little bit of a bummer coming in second, but in the end, the girls are the second-best team in the state of Pennsylvania, which is an unbelievable accomplishment.”
Greater Latrobe (16-1) edged out Manheim Township, 3-2, during Saturday afternoon’s PIAA Class 3A Team Semifinal in Hershey.
Jenna Bell scored a 6-2, 6-3 victory against Avery Palandjian at first singles, while Addison Kemerer defeated Scotty Reynolds, 6-2, 6-3, at second singles. The Lady Wildcats also picked up a 6-3, 6-3 win at second doubles, as Avery Massaro and Emily Pierce prevailed against Jade Miller and Sophie Yost. Manheim Township’s Kayla Kurtz bested Carolina Walters, 6-2, 6-4, at third singles, while Cami Henneman and Julia Briner topped Reese Petrosky and Maya Jain, 6-4, 7-5, at first doubles.
Including this year, Manheim Township reached the PIAA Class 3A Team State playoffs 11 straight seasons. The Blue Streak advanced to the state semifinals in four seasons, including the two most recent, the quarterfinals twice and the opening round five times.
In 2005, the Lady Wildcats reached the quarterfinals of the state tournament before falling to state runner-up Upper Dublin, of District 1. Greater Latrobe advanced to the state semifinals in 2002 before a loss against eventual state champion Freedom of District 11.
Greater Latrobe’s win against Manheim Township sent the Lady Wildcats to the PIAA Class 3A Girls’ Tennis Team Championship match for the first time in school history.
“We were excited because we were going to get the chance to reach our ultimate goal, and our ultimate goal was to be state champions,” Kissell said. “When we played Manheim, whether we were going to win was up for question because the team we played was evenly matched with us. But the girls were able to squeak out a 3-2 win.”
That kept Greater Latrobe perfect at 16-0 overall heading into the state championship match against Spring-Ford later that night.
That’s also where the Lady Wildcats suffered their first and only loss of the season.
“To end the season with a win would be a better feeling, but there’s only one team that can say they were better than us this year,” Kissell said. “Our goal was to be a state champion, and we came up just short, but the girls still fought and did an amazing job.”
Greater Latrobe scored wins at second and third singles in the state championship match. Kemerer blanked Isabel Mejia in straight games at second singles, while Walters downed Cady Krause, 6-2, 6-0, at third singles. Bell suffered her first loss of the season at first singles, 6-1, 6-0, against Mia Matriccino.
“In the finals, we probably faced the deepest team we played,” Kissell said. “(Bell) just really ran into a hot player. (Matriccino) played amazing, and she couldn’t miss a shot. She was just on fire, and couldn’t do wrong. Every time I watched that match, (Matriccino) was hitting shot after shot, which is what it takes to beat Jenna Bell at No. 1.”
Spring-Ford also swept doubles action. Lucy Olsen and Emily Tiffan defeated Petrosky and Jain at first doubles, 6-2, 6-1, while Alexis Luo and Evelyn Mejia beat Massaro and Pierce, 6-1, 6-2, at second doubles.
“Their doubles teams, you couldn’t tell them apart,” Kissell said. “My girls put up a great fight, and ultimately, we came in second, but (Spring-Ford) earned it.”
Kissell saw some sadness from his players, as soon as the Lady Wildcats lost, but they soon realized their history-making effort this season.
“It just shows how competitive my girls were, and how much they really wanted it,” Kissell said. “I just wanted to make sure my girls didn’t get down on themselves. I know it’s hard to be super happy right after a loss, but in the end, they accomplished so much. We played a really tough team, so second in the state for the first time in school history is pretty awesome, and I’m proud of every single one of my girls.”
Greater Latrobe won the section title and reached the playoffs for the sixth straight season. The Lady Wildcats have qualified for the postseason 13 times in the past 16 seasons.
Greater Latrobe defeated Upper St. Clair, 3-2, to capture the WPIAL Class 3A team championship. It was the third district team championship in Greater Latrobe history and first since 2005.
Greater Latrobe upset top-seeded — and defending champion — Peters Township in the WPIAL Class 3A semifinals this season before knocking off No. 2-seeded Upper St. Clair in the championship. The Lady Wildcats also swept West Allegheny in the first round and downed Shady Side Academy en route to the district title.
They blasted Fairview in the opening round of the state playoffs prior to Saturday’s historic night. It could be another special season next year, as Greater Latrobe returns five of its top seven players, losing Kemerer at second singles and Petrosky at No. 1 doubles.
“At the beginning of the season, we had high expectations, and our first goal was maybe to win the WPIAL because our school had only ever done it twice,” Kissell said. “We had an amazing postseason and our girls were super pumped. I think what the girls did this year was unbelievable. They worked so hard, and the team we played in the finals was one heck of a team. These girls should be proud of themselves because second in the whole state of Pennsylvania is unbelievable.”
———
PIAA Class 3A
State Championship
SPRING-FORD 3,
GREATER LATROBE 2
SINGLES – Mia Matriccino (Spring-Ford) d. Jenna Bell, 6-1, 6-0; Addison Kemerer (Gr. Latrobe) d. Isabel Mejia, 6-0, 6-0; Carolina Walters (Gr. Latrobe) d. Cady Krause, 6-2, 6-0.
DOUBLES – Lucy Olsen-Emily Tiffan (Spring-Ford) d. Reese Petrosky-Maya Jain, 6-2, 6-1; Alexis Luo-Evelyn Mejia (Spring-Ford) d. Avery Massaro-Emily Pierce, 6-1, 6-2.
———
PIAA Class 3A
State Semifinals
GREATER LATROBE 3,
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP 2
SINGLES – Jenna Bell (Gr. Latrobe) d. Avery Palandjian, 6-2, 6-3; Addison Kemerer (Gr. Latrobe) d. Scotty Reynolds, 6-2, 6-3; Kayla Kurtz (Manheim Twp.) d. Carolina Walters, 6-2, 6-4.
DOUBLES – Cami Henneman-Julia Briner (Manheim Twp.) d. Reese Petrosky-Maya Jain, 6-4, 7-5; Avery Massaro-Emily Pierce (Gr. Latrobe) d. Jade Miller-Sophie Yost, 6-3, 6-3.
