The Greater Latrobe girls tennis season came to an end on Friday morning with a loss to Conestoga in the PIAA Class 3A quarterfinals. The Lady Wildcats did not let that outcome spoil their incredible season, though, nor did it deter their chance to enjoy Chocolate World.
“The girls had a great season, and need some time to have some fun,” explained Greater Latrobe head coach Karissa Skiba as she and her players visited the Hershey, Pennsylvania landmark.
Just a few hours earlier, the Lady Wildcats sustained a 4-1 defeat to the District 1 Champion Pioneers. Greater Latrobe concluded the season with a mark of 12-2, while Conestoga went on to defeat both Spring-Ford and Unionville on Saturday to claim the state title and finish with a record of 20-0.
Against the Lady Wildcats, Conestoga, which featured a very deep lineup, prevailed in the No. 2 and No. 3 singles matches, as well as both doubles matches.
Conestoga’s Ananya Krishnan defeated Carolina Walters 6-1, 6-1, while Kate Emmanuel prevailed 6-0, 6-1 against Avery Massaro in singles play. The Pioneers’ tandems also won convincingly, as top duo Felicia Manful and Bella Chen bested Maya Jain and Emily Pierce 6-0, 6-1, while Melissa Fan and Jennifer He knocked off Josie Marts and Bridget McHugh 6-0, 6-0.
“They went out there and did their best, and that’s all I can ask for,” Skiba noted. “They knew it was a tough match and they know they still played well.”
The lone victory for the Lady Wildcats came in the final match of the morning, as No. 1 singles player Jenna Bell beat Leena Kwak 6-1, 6-4, allowing the Greater Latrobe senior to finish on a high note.
“I just think it was a very great match for her to end her senior year on. She played really hard and played some of the best tennis I saw her play all season,” Skiba stated.
Bell and Walters will shift their focus on their opportunity in the PIAA Class 3A Doubles Tournament this weekend, as they will return to Hershey on Friday to play against Henderson’s tandem of Ella Tunnell and Sophia Ming.
Meanwhile, the other Lady Wildcats players have concluded their high-school season. And although the Lady Wildcats were unable to repeat as WPIAL champions and came up shy of returning to the state final, the season was still a success, according to the first-year head coach.
“It was still a good mood from everyone,” Skiba said after the setback. “Everyone was still really excited that we made it this far, and to still be one of the top eight teams in the state is a fantastic accomplishment.”
It also marked the final team match for the five seniors on the roster, including four starters in Bell, Walters, Jain, and Pierce, as well as Hailey Conrad.
“I’m thankful for their hard work that they put into this season; for their attitude; for the sportsmanship that they showed throughout the season; just their determination to go out there and play their best each match,” Skiba said of the quintet. “If they take that into other things, they’re going to do a great job.”
The Lady Wildcats also held their team banquet on Sunday to put a bow on the 2021 campaign, and Skiba, who replaced head coach Chad Kissell after a golden season in 2020, reflected on her appreciation.
“It’s been a wonderful opportunity for me to come into the season and be the coach. I learned a lot of things and just been really encouraged and grateful to have a team of girls who are kind and hard workers and just really get along and care about one another,” she detailed. “That’s been a blessing for me.”
PIAA CLASS 3A
STATE PLAYOFFS
QUARTERFINALS
CONESTOGA 4,
GREATER LATROBE 1
SINGLES — Jenna Bell (Gr. Latrobe) d. Leena Kwak, 6-1, 6-4; Ananya Krishnan (Conestoga) d. Carolina Walters, 6-1, 6-1; Kate Emmanuel (Conestoga) d. Avery Massaro, 6-0, 6-1.
DOUBLES — Felicia Manful-Bella Chen (Conestoga) d. Maya Jain-Emily Pierce, 6-0, 6-1; Melissa Fan-Jennifer He (Conestoga) d. Josie Marts-Bridget McHugh, 6-0, 6-0.
