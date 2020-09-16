It has been pure dominance from the Greater Latrobe girls tennis team.
The Lady Wildcats have only lost eight games in their last three matches, all 5-0 victories in WPIAL Section 1-AAA play against Kiski Area, Gateway and Connellsville Area, most recently.
Caynin Mulroy and Sidnie Gentile defeated Jordan Hiles and Marek Deffibaugh, 6-2, 6-2, at second doubles in the Lady Wildcats’ victory against Connellsville Area. Jenna Bell also scored a 6-0, 6-1 win at first singles against Sophia Solomon, as Greater Latrobe improved to 3-0 in section play and 4-0 overall.
The other three Greater Latrobe wins came in straight games. Addison Kemerer defeated Mariah Ulery at second singles and Carolina Walters bested Regan Dally at third singles. Casey Elder and Chloe Mihalcin also swept Aeriale Knopsnider and Jordan Hiles at first doubles.
All five Greater Latrobe wins against Gateway came by 6-0, 6-0 margins.
Carolina Walters defeated Srilekha Sapram at first singles, while Reese Petrosky toppled Lydia Nguyen at second singles. Maya Jain also beat Sofia Hernandez at third singles.
Avery Massaro and Emily Pierce defeated Laylo Tukhtamuradova and Ruth Miller at first doubles, while Deanna Mylant and Skyler Currie completed the doubles sweep with a win against Abiha Syed and Amara Bristol at second doubles.
Massaro and Pierce beat Cameron Thompson and Asya Welch, 6-1, 6-2 at second doubles against Kiski Area.
The other four victories came in straight games. Bell swept Ambur Orowitz at first singles, while Kemerer defeated Darian Sonafeldt and Walters topped Lindsay Bush to complete the singles sweep. Jain and Petrosky also knocked off Sabrina Wilson and McKenna Maclean at first doubles.
Greater Latrobe is back in action, 3:30 p.m. Monday, hosting Armstrong.
———
GREATER LATROBE 5,
CONNELLSVILLE AREA
SINGLES — Jenna Bell (GL) d. Sophia Solomon, 6-0, 6-1; Addison Kemerer (GL) d. Mariah Ulery, 6-0, 6-0; Carolina Walters (GL) d. Regan Dally, 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES — Casey Elder-Chloe Mihalcin (GL) d. Aeriale Knopsnider-Jordan Hiles, 6-0, 6-0; Caynin Mulroy-Sidnie Gentile (GL) d. Jordan Hiles-Marek Deffibaugh, 6-2, 6-2.
———
GREATER LATROBE 5,
GATEWAY 0
SINGLES — Carolina Walters (GL) d. Srilekha Sapram, 6-0, 6-0; Reese Petrosky (GL) d. Lydia Nguyen, 6-0, 6-0; Maya Jain (GL) d. Sofia Hernandes, 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES — Avery Massaro-Emily Pierce (GL) d. Laylo Tukhtamuradova-Ruth Miller, 6-0, 6-0; Deanna Mylant-Skyler Currie (GL) d. Abiha Syed-Amara Bristol, 6-0, 6-0.
———
GREATER LATROBE 5,
KISKI AREA 0
SINGLES — Jenna Bell (GL) d. Ambur Orowitz, 6-0, 6-0; Addison Kemerer (GL) d. Darian Sonafeldt, 6-0, 6-0; Carolina Walters (GL) d. Lindsay Bush, 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES — Maya Jain-Reese Petrosky (GL) d. Sabrina Wilson-McKenna Maclean, 6-0, 6-0; Avery Massaro-Emily Pierce (GL) d. Cameron Thompson-Asya Welcon, 6-1, 6-2.
