The Greater Latrobe girls’ tennis team is in Hershey, the Ligonier Valley football team is looking for a playoff spot and the Greater Latrobe and Derry Area football teams will close out their respective seasons.
The Lady Wildcats already kicked it off this morning at the Hershey Racquet Club when they faced District 1 champion Conestoga during the quarterfinals of the PIAA Class 3A State Girls’ Tennis Championships.
A win will send Greater Latrobe to the state semifinals, 8 a.m. Saturday against Spring-Ford, the fourth-place finisher from District 1, which defeated the Lady Wildcats in last season’s state title match, or District 6 champion State College. The PIAA Class 3A Girls’ Tennis State Championship match is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday at the Hershey Racquet Club.
The Ligonier Valley (2-2, 7-2) football team hosts Apollo-Ridge (1-3, 2-6) in the regular-season finale, 7 p.m. tonight at Weller Field. A victory would give Ligonier Valley third place in the WPIAL Class 2A Allegheny Conference and guarantee the Rams a spot in the playoffs.
After winning their first five non-conference games to begin the season, the Rams suffered a defeat and a forfeit to Steel Valley and Serra Catholic, respectively, as several of their starters suffered season-ending injuries. But Ligonier Valley rebounded with consecutive victories, including a 43-14 rout of Summit Academy and an extraordinary, edge-of-your-seat, 26-26, win against Shady Side Academy last week.
Now. the Rams control their own playoff fate. Steel Valley (4-0, 8-0) and Serra Catholic (4-0, 9-0) are tied for first place in the conference, while Ligonier Valley sits third. Shady Side Academy (1-3, 4-5) and Apollo-Ridge are currently tied for fourth. The top three teams automatically qualify for the playoffs.
The Rams can also qualify for the playoffs if they are the top fourth-place finisher between their conference and the Three Rivers Conference. If Ligonier Valley loses and Shady Side Academy wins, there will be a three-way tie for third that will be broken by tiebreaker points.
The Greater Latrobe football team looks to finish strong, as the Wildcats conclude the regular season against first-place Penn-Trafford on senior night, 7 p.m. Friday at Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium.
A 26-17 road loss last week against Woodland Hills eliminated Greater Latrobe (1-3, 3-6) from WPIAL playoff contention in Class 5A. Greater Latrobe lost six games this season. In four of those games — Norwin, Kiski Area, Franklin Regional, Woodland Hills — the Wildcats held a fourth-quarter lead, but ultimately lost.
The winless Derry Area football team is set to close out its season against conference leader and undefeated perennial power North Catholic, 7 p.m. Friday at Mars Area High School.
Last week, Vince Skillings was notified in the middle of the week that he was relieved of his duties as Derry Area’s head coach with two regular-season games remaining. Derry Area Athletic Director Brett Miller and Derry Area High School Associate Principal Mike Arone, along with assistants from Skillings’ staff, coached the Trojans last week during a 43-13 loss against Burrell. Miller and Arone are also listed as “football program supervisors” this week.
The Trojans (0-4, 0-8) have been outscored 427-56 this season, and they’ve allowed 53.4 points per game, worst in the WPIAL. The Trojans, three years removed from an appearance in the WPIAL Class 3A championship game, are one loss from the fourth winless campaign (2006, 2007, 2013) in 16 seasons.
The Greater Latrobe girls’ tennis team beat McDowell, 4-1, in Tuesday’s opening round of the PIAA Class 3A State Girls’ Tennis Championships.
Greater Latrobe won the WPIAL Class 3A championship and finished second in the state in 2020, but the Lady Wildcats finished as runners-up in the district this season, falling to Upper St. Clair in the WPIAL Class 3A championship match earlier this month.
