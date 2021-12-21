The Greater Latrobe swimming and diving teams took down Butler Area and Indiana Area during a meet at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
The Greater Latrobe girls took down Butler Area, 103-83 and Indiana Area, 99-87. The Wildcat boys’ team beat Butler Area 104-76 and scored a 98-86 victory versus Indiana Area.
The top place finishers for the Lady Wildcats in the Butler Area meet included, Lauren Bell, first in the 50 free (she also qualified for the WPIAL championships) and first in the 100 butterfly; Dannika Mucino, first in the 100 free; Destini Homan, first in the 100 backstroke, and Gabrielle Johnson, first in the 100 breaststroke.
The first place for the 200 free relay was the Greater Latrobe team of Mucino, Homan, Kate Wolford and Bell. For the 400 free relay, the Lady Wildcat team of Dannika Wolford, Kate Wolford, Andrea Hoffman and Bell captured the event.
Also claiming a first-place finish in diving was Hannah Polosky with a qualifying score.
On the boys’ side, top place finishers in the meet with Butler Area included Charlie Cratty, first for 200 free, who also nabbed a first place in the 100 butterfly. Liam Mucino got first for the 500 free, while Colin Spehar finished first in the 100 backstroke.
In the 200 medley relay, the Greater Latrobe team of Spehar, Teko Angelicchio, Mucino and Jace Pedicone came away with a first place finish. In the 200 free relay, Patrick Cratty, Spehar, Charlie Cratty and Julian Zhu won first; while Charlie Cratty, Zhu, Mucino and Patrick Cratty teamed up for a first place in the 400 relay with a WPIAL qualifying time.
In diving, Tanner Popella came a way with a first-place finish.
In the meet with Indiana Area, the Lady Wildcats’ top place finishers included Andrea Hoffman, first in the 200 free; Bell, first in the 50 free (a WPIAL qualifying time) and the 100 butterfly; Dannika Mucino, first in the 100 free; Kate Wolford, first in the 500 free, and Destini Homan, first in the 100 backstroke.
The Lady Wildcats also won a first in the 400 free relay with the team of Dannika Wolford, Kate Wolford, Hoffman and Bell. In diving, Polosky grabbed a first-place finish with a WPIAL-qualifying time.
On the boys’ side, top place finishers for the Wildcats over Indiana Area included Charlie Cratty, first in the 200 free and first in the 100 butterfly, and Spehar, first in the 200 individual medley and first in the 100 backstroke.
Greater Latrobe’s 200 free relay team of Patrick Cratty, Spehar, Charlie Cratty and Zhu, also finished first with a WPIAL-qualifying time, while Charlie Cratty, Zhu, Mucino and Patrick Cratty teamed up for first place in the 400 free relay with another WPIAL-qualifying time.
In diving, Popella also finished in first place in the meet.
Both the Greater Latrobe girls and boys are back in action at home against Bethel Park at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.