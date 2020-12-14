It was a moment Greater Latrobe swimming and diving coach Grey Arrigonie has eagerly awaited for nine months.
The Greater Latrobe swimming and diving team competed in a meet.
The Lady Wildcats defeated Penn Hills, 87-61, on Friday, while the Greater Latrobe boys also picked up an 89-54 victory on the road.
“It was great to be able to race in a meet,” Arrigonie said. “Most of the team hasn’t been able to race since March. Since then, there’s been a lot of practice and everyone was excited to finally race.”
The state was able to hold the PIAA Class 3A Swimming and Diving Championships at Bucknell University in Lewisburg in March, but the Class 2A championships were paused, and then canceled the following month because of the initial outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Arrigonie and his Wildcats were able to get at least one meet in on Friday before a temporary shutdown of high school and youth athletics because of COVID-19.
The three-week, limited-time mitigation efforts began at 12:01 a.m. Saturday morning and remain in effect until 8 a.m. Jan. 4. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said his decision was made to curb the current spread of COVID-19, in addition to keeping hospitals and health care workers from becoming overwhelmed throughout the holiday season, among other measures.
Arrigonie was just glad to see his team compete.
“All meets this season will be different with the guidelines for practice and meets,” Arrigonie said. “They are unique, but worked to get our sport back in the water.”
Lauren Bisignani placed first in diving and Hannah Polosky captured second, both with WPIAL qualifying scores. On the boys’ side, Colin Spehar, Julian Zhu, Charlie Cratty and Gavin Skwirut won the 200 free relay, also with a WPIAL qualifying time.
The Greater Latrobe girls won 10 events, including diving.
Kate Wolford captured the 200 and 500 free, while Gracie Wetzel took the 100 breast and 200 individual medley. Hannah Brewer won the 100 butterfly and 100 back, while the Lady Wildcats also swept the relay events. Danika Mucino, Wetzel, Brewer and Hoffman won the 200 medley relay, while Mucino, Bryn Vogelsang, Jade Wile and Wolford captured the 200 free relay. Wolford, Andrea Hoffman, Wetzel and Brewer also won the 400 free relay.
The Greater Latrobe boys won eight events, including the 200 free relay.
John Elder captured the 200 individual medley, while Skwirut took the 50 free and Spehar two events with the the 100 butterfly and 100 back. Zhu won the 100 free and the 100 breast, while the team of Mucino, Zhu, Spehar and Skwirut took the 400 free relay.
“The swimmers took advantage of the opportunity to race and we had several lifetime bests,” Arrigonie said. “It’s always great to swim your fastest ever, but even better when it’s the first meet of the year.”
The Wildcats are hoping for more after the three-week pause.
Greater Latrobe’s next meet is scheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 7 at home against Armstrong. The event is also scheduled to mark the Wildcats’ senior night festivities.
