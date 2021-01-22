The Greater Latrobe swimming and diving teams swept host Kiski Area during a WPIAL Section 1-AAA meet contested on Thursday.
The Greater Latrobe girls picked up a 90-77 victory, while the boys scored an 87-77 win against the Cavaliers in a meet that was originally scheduled at Greater Latrobe before it was moved.
Hannah Polosky and Lauren Bisignani led the way for the Greater Latrobe girls, both with WPIAL qualifying efforts in diving. Polosky captured first place in the event, while Bisignani took second. The Lady Wildcats swept the event as Quinlin Mulroy placed third.
The Greater Latrobe girls won five events, including diving.
Gracie Wetzel led the charge in the pool with victories in the 50 free and 100 butterfly. Greater Latrobe swept the 50 free with Hannah Brewer and McKayla Golden finishing second and third, respectively. Kate Wolford won the 500 free, while the team of Andrea Hoffman, Wetzel, Brewer and Wolford teamed to take the 400 free relay.
The Greater Latrobe boys earned victories in four events.
Gavin Skwirut won the 50 free, while Julian Zhu took the 100 free for the Wildcats. The team of Colin Spehar, Zhu, Charlie Cratty and Skwirut won the 200 free relay and Paige Kunklemann captured diving. Greater Latrobe swept diving, as Tanner Popella took second and Dalaney Mulroy came in third.
Greater Latrobe is back in action, 6 p.m. Tuesday, during a home meet against Armstrong in which the team will recognize its seniors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.