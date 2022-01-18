Greater Latrobe’s swimming and diving teams cruised to a sweep of visiting Greensburg Salem in an exhibition meet on Tuesday, with the girls squad notching an 80-40 victory and the boys winning 74-46.
Individual winners for the Lady Wildcats included Andrea Hoffman in the 100 and 200 freestyle, Kate Wolford in the 500 free, Lauren Bell in the 50 free and Aly Gentilo in the 100 butterfly.
Greater Latrobe also swept the relay events, with the 400 free relay squad of Dannika Mucino, Destini Homan, Andrea Hoffman and Lauren Bell earning a WPIAL qualifying time. Other relay winners included the 200 medley quartet of Homan, Bell, Mucino and Maggie Elder, along with the 200 free relay grouping of Mucino, Hoffman, Elder and Bell.
The Lady Wildcats got another WPIAL qualifying score from Hannah Polosky in the girls’ diving event.
Greater Latrobe boys winners on Tuesday included four who nabbed WPIAL qualifying times: 200 medley relay team of Colin Spehar, Teko Angelicchio, Liam Mucino and Julian Zhu; Spehar, Zhu, Patrick Cratty and Charlie Cratty in the 200 free relay; Zhu, Spehar, Charlie Cratty and Patrick Cratty in the 400 free relay, and Zhu in the 50 free.
Other double winners for the Wildcats included Teko Angelicchio in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke, and Liam Mucino in the 200 and 500 free.
Spehar (100 butterfly) and Patrick Cratty (100 free) also picked up individual wins, as did Tanner Popella in the boys’ diving event.
Greater Latrobe returns to section competition at 6 p.m. Thursday when it visits Kiski Area.
