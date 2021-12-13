The Greater Latrobe swimming teams secured a sweep of Penn Hills during the Wildcats’ home opener on Friday.
The Greater Latrobe girls topped Penn Hills, 84-48, while the Wildcat boys’ team also secured a big 88-59 win.
Andrea Hoffman captured the 100 and 200 free, while Lauren Bell took the 100 back and 500 free. Gabrielle Johnson won the 200 individual medley and Hannah Polosky captured diving with a WPIAL qualifying score. Destini Homan took the 50 free and Dannika Mucino won the 100 butterfly for the Lady Wildcats.
The team of Bryn Vogelsang, Addison Bush, Lili Maxwell and Johnson won the 200 medley relay, while the grouping of Mucino, Hoffman, Homan and Bell took the 200 free relay. Johnson, Homan, Maggie Elder and Kate Wolford also won the 400 free relay for the Lady Wildcats.
Colin Spehar won the 100 back and 500 free for the Greater Latrobe boys, while Patrick Cratty took the 50 and 200 free, and Julian Zhu the 100 free and 100 breast. Liam Mucino won the 100 butterfly and 200 individual medley and Tanner Popella captured diving.
The team of Spehar, Patrick Cratty, and Zhu won the 200 medley relay with a WPIAL qualifying time, while the grouping of Mucino, Teko Angelicchio, John Elder and Ben Bradley won the 200 free relay. Charlie Cratty, Spehar, Patrick Cratty and Zhu also won the 400 free relay with a qualifying effort.
Greater Latrobe is back in action, 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20 at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, to face Indiana Area and Butler Area.
