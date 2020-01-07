Greater Latrobe swept Penn Hills during a meet on Monday.
The Lady Wildcats defeated Penn Hills, 96-77, while the Greater Latrobe boys also scored an 84-52 victory.
The Greater Latrobe boys won 10 events during its victory.
Julian Zhu and Brendan Bugala both led the way with two wins apiece. Zhu captured the 100 breaststroke and 200 freestyle while Bugala took the 100 backstroke and 500 free. Daniel Marinchak won the 50 free, Colin Spehar took the 100 free, and Clay McClintock picked up a victory in diving with a WPIAL qualifying score.
Greater Latrobe also swept the relay events on the boys side.
Spehar, Corbin Makar, Daniel Marinchak and Gavin Skwirut won the 400 free relay with a WPIAL qualifying time while Liam Mucino, Makar, Donovan Lechman and Marinchak also took the 200 medley relay with a qualifying effort. The team of Mucino, Zhu, Lechman and Bugala also won the 200 free relay.
The GL girls also won nine events in its victory. Hannah Brewer led the way with wins in the 100 butterfly and 200 free. Molly Bobik took the 100 free, Andrea Hoffman the 500 free, and Bryn Vogelsang won the 100 back.
Jordyn Miller also won diving with a WPIAL qualifying score. Lauren Bisignani placed second, also with a qualifying effort.
The Greater Latrobe girls also swept the relay events, as Brewer, Gracie Wetzel, Bobik and Ariel Johnson won the 200 medley relay. Hoffman, Johnson, Vogelsang and Jade Wile captured the 200 free relay, while Bobik, Hoffman, Wetzel and Brewer won the 400 free relay.
Greater Latrobe is back in action Thursday (6 p.m.) for Senior Night against Connellsville at home.
