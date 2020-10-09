The Greater Latrobe girls’ volleyball team swept Gateway during a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 matchup, while Derry Area suffered a setback against WPIAL Class 2A, Section 5 opponent Deer Lakes, both on Thursday.
The Lady Wildcats came out firing, picking up 25-12 and 25-15 wins, before securing the sweep, 25-21, in the third game. Greater Latrobe incorporated a large portion of its varsity lineup Thursday, and the combination worked well.
The Lady Wildcats bounced back from a 3-0 defeat to Oakland Catholic on Tuesday and moved to 6-2 in the section and 7-2 overall. Greater Latrobe travels to Penn-Trafford for a 7:30 p.m. section contest Tuesday. On Sept. 16, the Lady Wildcats edged Penn-Trafford, 3-2.
Senior co-captains Emma Fenton and Gracie Wetzel led the charge offensively nailing six kills each. Lily Fenton tallied five kills; Maya Krehlik and Emma Blair each contributed four, and Anna Rafferty added two.
Krehlik added points for the Lady Wildcats with three service aces, as five points came off blocks by Blair (3) and Rafferty with two.
Setting-duo Lily Fenton and Emma Fenton combined for 22 assists, providing 12 and 10, respectively. The Fenton girls also led Greater Latrobe defensively, each posting a team-high three digs.
Bailey Watson contributed two digs, and Alanna Thiel and Rafferty each had one.
After a five-game victory against Deer Lakes on Sept. 15, Derry Area fell, 3-1, to the Lady Lancers on Thursday.
Deer Lakes took the first game, 25-20, and the Lady Trojans responded with a convincing 25-11 win in game two. However, the Lady Lancers thwarted a Derry Area comeback with 25-20 and 25-21 wins.
Derry Area fell to 4-3 in section play and 4-4 overall. The Lady Trojans host Steel Valley at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for a section matchup. Derry Area defeated Steel Valley, 3-1, on Sept. 17.
Sasha Whitfield’s nine kills guided the Lady Trojans offensively, while Makenzie Eades contributed six. Hannah Ruffner and Keera Will each tallied four kills.
Sydney Williams posted a team-high 27 digs, with Hannah Ruffner adding 17.
Megan Baker provided 18 assists to go along with 11 digs.
Greater Latrobe’s junior varsity team also picked up a sweep, posting 25-18 and 25-17 wins against Gateway.
Celsey Johnson recorded three kills to lead the Lady Wildcats’ JV squad. Madison Gresh tallied two kills and Riley Quinn contributed one.
Ava Krehlik and Mikena Marino each provided three assists, with Marino scoring a service ace.
Giovanna Jones led Greater Latrobe defensively with three digs.
Derry Area’s JV team defeated Deer Lakes with a two-game sweep. The Lady Trojans won by scores of 25-17 and 26-24.
Kenzi Rullo scored a team-high eight kills. Isabella Depalma contributed five kills and four aces. Jade Semelsberger led the Lady Trojans, defensively, with nine digs and Mylah O’Hanlon totaled 15 assists.
