The Greater Latrobe boys’ soccer team suffered its first loss of the season with a 5-1 defeat against Norwin at Rossi Field on Tuesday during a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 matchup.
Nico Lorenzi scored the Wildcats’ lone goal off an assist from Nolan Agostoni.
Greater Latrobe dropped to 1-1 overall and in section play, after kicking off its season with a 5-0 win at Penn-Trafford on Saturday. Norwin improved to 3-0 and moved into the top spot in the section after a highly-anticipated match with the Wildcats on Tuesday.
The Wildcats are looking to qualify for the postseason, after just missing the playoffs last year, finishing fifth in the section at 5-8-1 and 7-9-1 overall. They return seven full-time starters and nine other letterman from a team that reached the playoffs in 2018. Meanwhile, Norwin finished second in the section last season and reached the WPIAL 4A quarterfinals.
Norwin’s Eli Baglio finished a loose ball less than five minutes into the match to give the Knights a one-goal lead.
Midway through the first half, the Wildcats struck back with a combination of passing that led to Agostoni assisting Lorenzi to level the score, 1-1.
However, Ian Brown converted a free kick from 20 yards out to put Norwin ahead, 2-1, with less than five minutes remaining in the first half.
Norwin added a third tally three minutes into the second half with a goal by Caleb Yuricha. Five minutes later, Riley Zimmerman extended the Knights’ lead to 4-1, before Yuricha added another 20 minutes later to seal a four-goal victory for Norwin.
Greater Latrobe heads to Hempfield Area on Thursday for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff in another WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 matchup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.