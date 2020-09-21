The Greater Latrobe girls’ volleyball team suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday with a 3-0 home defeat against fifth-ranked Oakland Catholic during a WPIAL Class 4A Section 3 matchup.
Section-newcomer Oakland Catholic jumped out to a five-zero lead, taking the first game, 25-20. The Lady Wildcats battled point for point in game two, but the Lady Eagles pulled out a 25-21 win. Greater Latrobe fell behind, 8-20, in game three and scored 11 of the final 16 points, but ultimately fell short, 19-25, in the three-game sweep.
Greater Latrobe fell to 2-1 in the conference and overall.
Lily Fenton led Greater Latrobe offensively with six kills and one service ace, and Gracie Wetzel and Maya Krehlik each recorded five kills and a service ace. Anna Rafferty posted two kills and three blocks.
Emma Fenton and Lily Fenton each had 10 assists.
Baily Watson stopped eight Oakland Catholic scoring attempts to lead the squad in digs, while Emma Fenton and Maya Krehlik each recorded five.
Greater Latrobe’s junior varsity team fell in three sets to Oakland Catholic, but posted an impressive set-one victory, 25-23. The Lady Wildcats dropped the next two sets 18-25 and 8-15.
Madison Gresh led the JV squad with five kills, while Paige Watson chalked up three. Ryley Quinn recorded two kills while Elle Snyder and Ava Krehlik each had one.
Giovanna Jones posted a team-high 12 digs, with Elle Snyder and Gabby Sukay adding four digs each.
The Lady Wildcats travel to Derry Area on Monday with a 7:30 p.m. start for the annual matchup.
On Sunday, members of the Greater Latrobe girls volleyball participated in a mini-golf tournament supporting the family of Chad Amond.
The event aimed to raise money for the National Aphasia Association. Chad Amond, father of Lady Wildcats’ volleyball player, Katie Amond, was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia in March.
“Our entire team made the trip to Donegal (Sunday) to support our friend and teammate and help raise funds for the Amonds and the National Aphasia Association,” Greater Latrobe head coach Drew Vosefski said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.