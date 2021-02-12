The Greater Latrobe swimming and diving team split with Norwin, while Derry Area was swept by Burrell, both in section meets on Thursday. Ligonier Valley picked up a pair of wins against Indiana Area on Wednesday.
The Wildcat boys scored a narrow 92-88 victory, winning 10 of 12 events, while the girls fell 97-81 in a Class 3A, Section 1 home meet.
Gavin Skwirut won two events, including the 500 free and the 50 free — in which he recorded a WPIAL qualifying time. Charlie Cratty also topped two events, the 200 free and 100 backstroke. Colin Spehar won the 100 butterfly and 200 individual medley.
Liam Mucino prevailed in the 500 free. Tanner Popella captured first in diving.
The team of Spehar, Mucino, Teko Angelicchio and Skwirut won the 200 freestyle relay, while Skwirut, Julian Zhu, Cratty and Spehar topped the 400 freestyle relay.
On the girls side, Gracie Wetzel’s WPIAL qualifying time helped her to capture the 100 breaststroke. Lauren Bisignani claimed first in diving with a WPIAL qualifying score.
Greater Latrobe has a road meet against Hempfield Area, 6 p.m. Feb. 18.
The Derry Area boys fell, 113-31, against Indiana Area, while the girls suffered a 116-70 defeat in a WPIAL Class 2A, Section 4 road meet.
For the Lady Trojans, Ali Cowan captured one-meter diving, while Abby Kubiak placed first in the 500 freestyle.
Derry Area visits The Kiski School, 6 p.m. Tuesday in an exhibition meet.
On Wednesday, Ligonier Valley’s boys edged Burrell, 64-59, winning 10 out of 11 events. The Lady Rams toppled Burrell, 80-69, in a Section 4-2A road meet.
Four Rams swimmers captured two events.
Michael Knupp won the 200 and 500; Matthew Rummel claimed the 100 free and 100 breast; Lucas Walker prevailed in the 50 free and 100 back, and Dominic McCaffrey topped the 200 intermediate meley and 100 butterfly.
Together, Knupp, Rummel, Walker and McCaffrey captured the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay.
The Lady Rams won nine of 11 events on Wednesday.
Mary Jablonski won the 50 free and 100 breast, while Mikayla Smitley placed first in the 100 fly and 100 back. Ryleigh Kelley captured the 200 intermediate medley, while Jordan Hofecker topped the 500 free.
The Lady Rams also won two relays.
Smitley, Jablonski, Eden Krouse and Jennifer Hiles took home the 200 medley relay, while Hofecker, Madeline Kowalsky, Jablonski and Hiles claimed the 200 freestyle relay.
Ligonier Valley travels to Greensburg Salem, 4:30 p.m. Monday in a section meet.
