Jordan Tallman and Kayla Williams combined to toss a no-hitter as Greater Latrobe shut out host Belle Vernon Area, 16-0, in a non-section matchup on Saturday.
The duo combined for 13 strikeouts, two ground-outs and a walk — facing 16 batters in five innings.
Tallman went four innings, pickup up the win with 11 strikeouts and a walk. She also went 2-for-4 at the plate with a home run and three RBI.
The Lady Wildcats scored in all five innings, producing 16 runs off 14 hits in their season-opener.
Jenna Tallman had two hits, including a home run and four RBI. Sydney Degram and Jordan Novak each produced two hits, combining to plate five runners, while Emily Schmucker hit a one-run triple and scored a run.
Lauren Weatherton, Bailey Watson, Josie Straigis and Grace Henigin each singled, combining for five runs.
Schmucker’s RBI-triple opened the scoring, while Jenna Tallman’s two-run homer gave GL a 3-0 first-inning lead. The Lady Wildcats added three runs in the second, before Jordan Tallman’s solo home run made it 7-0 after three innings of play. Greater Latrobe scored nine more runs over a two-inning span — including six runs in the fifth — during its 16-run shutout win.
Belle Vernon Area’s Talia Ross was the losing pitcher.
It marked Greater Latrobe’s first win since 2019, as spring sports last year were canceled because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The Lady Wildcats qualified for the WPIAL playoffs two years ago — for the 14th straight time — with an 8-6 record in the section and 12-7 overall.
Greater Latrobe’s junior varsity team defeated BVA, 12-4.
Straigis led the way offensively with three hits and one RBI. She also earned the win on the mound.
Gr. Latrobe 331 360 0 — 16 14 0Belle Vernon 000 000 0 — 0 0 2 Triples: Schmucker (GL) Home Runs: Je Tallman, Jo Tallman (GL) Strikeouts by: Jo Tallman-11, Williams-2 (GL); Ross-5 (BVA) Base on balls by: Jo Tallman-1, Williams-0 (GL); Ross-5 (BVA) Winning pitcher: Jordan Tallman Losing pitcher: Talia Ross
