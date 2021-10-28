Two Greater Latrobe teams will be in playoff action tonight — one of them at Rossi Field.
The No. 3-seeded Greater Latrobe girls’ soccer team is set to host No. 6 Peters Township, 6:30 p.m. tonight at Rossi Field during a quarterfinal-round game of the WPIAL Class 4A Girls’ Soccer Playoffs.
Peters Township (10-3-3) beat Pine-Richland earlier this week, 4-0, during the first round of the playoffs, setting up tonight’s date with the lower-seeded Lady Wildcats.
If the Lady Wildcats win, they will advance to the semifinal round of the WPIAL Class 4A Girls’ Soccer Playoffs on Monday at a time, location and against an opponent yet to be determined. The WPIAL Class 4A Girls’ Soccer Championship match is scheduled for 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4 at Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh.
Also on Thursday, the No. 10-seeded Greater Latrobe girls’ volleyball team will face No. 2 Shaler Area, 6 p.m. tonight in the WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinals.
The Lady Wildcats upset No. 7 Bethel Park in convincing fashion, by a 3-0 sweep, during Tuesday’s opening round of the playoffs. Greater Latrobe is in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2010 when the Lady Wildcats were a No. 10 seed and beat No. 7 Peters Township.
If the Lady Wildcats can knock off No. 2 Shaler Area tonight, they will advance to the WPIAL Class 4A semifinals on Tuesday against a section opponent — No. 3 Oakland Catholic or No. 6 Penn-Trafford — at a time and location to be determined. Oakland Catholic swept Greater Latrobe in the season series, while the Lady Wildcats split with Penn-Trafford. The WPIAL Class 4A girls’ volleyball championship match is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at Robert Morris Unversity’s UPMC Events Center.
The Greater Latrobe girls’ soccer team is in the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs for the second straight year. The Lady Wildcats were a No. 10 seed in 2020 and they suffered a 6-1 setback versus No. 7 Upper St. Clair in the opening round.
This year, Greater Latrobe earned a bye into the quarterfinal-round of the playoffs. It’s the first time Greater Latrobe will play a quarterfinal-round playoff game in more than 24 years.
The Greater Latrobe girls’ soccer team claimed its first section championship since the 1992 Lady Wildcats, led by Dan Grobe, captured the WPIAL Section 5 title with a perfect 10-0 record in only their second season as a school-sponsored sport. They finished 9-0-1 in the section and 13-1-1 overall.
Regan Reilly leads the way with 16 goals and three assists, while her sister Robin Reilly has 14 goals and and six helpers. Ella Bulava has eight goals and nine assists, while Morgan Reilly scored four times and contributed four helpers. Maddy Petruzzi also scored three times and added three assists for the Lady Wildcats. Keeper Sofia DeCerb has registered eight shutouts, as Greater Latrobe has won five one-goal games and recorded eight shutouts total as a team.
The Lady Wildcats have outscored the opposition 51-8 in 15 games played. They opened the season with two shutouts and closed the year with shutouts in six of their final eight games. Greater Latrobe won five one-goal games and eight others by multiple goals, as five of the final eight were decided by one goal. Greater Latrobe outscored the opposition 27-3 down the stretch in the final eight, including a 22-2 margin in the last four contests.
Also on Thursday at the game, Greater Latrobe will be hosting a fundraiser for the Kaitlyn “Moe” Rosensteel Scholarship Foundation. All money raised by the 50-50 and concessions will be donated to the foundation and people are asked to wear purple to show their support. The mission of the foundation is to provide opportunities and resources for female soccer student athletes who show leadership, passion, character, academic excellence and love for the game of soccer that translates into the pursuit of academic and athletic excellence at the collegiate level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.