The Greater Latrobe girls’ soccer team continued its early-season roll with a 4-1 victory against host Kiski Area, while visiting Ligonier Valley suffered a 9-0 setback against Mount Pleasant Area, both in non-conference action on Thursday.
During a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 match, the Greater Latrobe boys blanked Connellsville Area, 4-0, at Rossi Field, also on Thursday.
Greater Latrobe lost, 5-1 against Canon-McMillan and 6-0 versus North Allegheny at the season-opening Canon-McMillan Tournament. The Wildcats also suffered a 3-0 setback against host Pittsburgh Central Catholic during their section opener earlier this week. But they upped their mark to 1-1 in the section and 1-3 overall, scoring their first victory of the season on Thursday against the Falcons.
Vinny Oddo got the scoring started for Greater Latrobe on Thursday with a nice shot from the right channel. Nico Lorenzi converted a penalty kick near the 10-minute mark of the first half to give the Wildcats a two-goal edge heading into the break.
In the second half, Roman Agostoni added Greater Latrobe’s third goal on a header from a Cole Brunton cross, while Benjamin Bigi closed the scoring with an assist from Luke Hamaty. Tanner Popella and Nate Huczko combined for the shutout in goal.
The Greater Latrobe boys continue section play Monday against Taylor Allderdice at George Cupples Stadium.
Robin Reilly scored twice to lead the way for the Lady Wildcats, who improved to 3-0 overall following their win against Kiski Area. Morgan Reilly and Becca Reed also found the back of the net for Greater Latrobe. Keeper Sofia DeCerb was four minutes from a third consecutive shutout until Kiski Area scored its lone goal on a penalty kick. Morgan Reilly, Maddy Petruzzi and Ella Bulava registered assists for the Lady Wildcats.
Greater Latrobe opened the season with consecutive shutouts of Upper St. Clair and West Mifflin Area during the West Mifflin Area Tournament this past weekend. The shutout of Upper St. Clair is significant because the Lady Panthers ousted Greater Latrobe from the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs with a 6-1 victory in the opening round last season.
Greater Latrobe is scheduled to open WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 play against perennial powerhouse Norwin, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Rossi Field. The Lady Knights are 1-0 following a 7-1 exhibition victory against Connellsville Area earlier this week.
Mount Pleasant Area scored four goals in the first half against Ligonier Valley on Thursday. The Lady Vikings added five more in the second half to close the nine-goal margin. Ligonier Valley suffered a 2-0 setback against Albert Gallatin during the Fayette County Tournament at Uniontown and the Lady Rams’ game against Jeannette on Wednesday was postponed.
“(We) ran into a buzzsaw against a talented Mount Pleasant squad and we were dominated pretty much from the first whistle,” Ligonier Valley coach Eric Vogelsang said.
Ligonier Valley only has one senior on the roster, Kaelyn Adams, but the Lady Rams weren’t able to use their lone senior, as she had to quarantine because of a COVID-19 exposure. Juniors Megan Glista and Kiersten Auman stepped up in defeat and freshman keeper Bella Palmer continued to show improvement.
Ligonier Valley (0-2) will play its home opener, 5 p.m. Monday against South Allegheny at Weller Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.