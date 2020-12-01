Five Greater Latrobe boys’ soccer players, led by senior Nolan Agostoni, were recently recognized by the WPIAL.
Agostoni appeared on three separate end-of-season awards lists, while classmate Nate Myers was honored twice, and teammates Nico Lorenzi, Will Casey and Ben Hamaty were also recognized.
“I was very pleased with how much respect they had for some of our players,” Greater Latrobe coach Tom Kennedy said. “I think we earned it because we played well.”
Agostoni was listed among the Finest 15 players in the WPIAL. He was also an All-WPIAL selection, in addition to a First Team All-Conference performer. Agostoni led the Wildcats this season with 14 goals and six assists in nine games. He finished his career with 38 goals, which was two from breaking the record held by Hunter Petrosky. Petrosky carries the all-time mark at 39 goals.
“Nolan scored 14 goals this season and we didn’t play four games,” Kennedy said.
Greater Latrobe senior Nate Myers joined Agostoni on the Finest 15, while Lorenzi also received votes and was considered Second Team on the Finest 15. Myers and Lorenzi, both midfielders, were also Second Team All-Conference picks. Lorenzi scored five goals and four assists for the Wildcats.
Will Casey, a midfielder, was honored as a Second Team All-Conference performer. He scored seven goals for the Wildcats this season. Defender Ben Hamaty was also selected as an Honorable Mention All-Conference pick.
“I’m very pleased that people recognized our guys,” Kennedy said. “The guys really worked hard to make the playoffs.”
The group led Greater Latrobe to the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs for the second time in three years and the third time under Kennedy since 2014.
The Wildcats clinched a playoff spot with more than a week and four games remaining in the regular season. But Kennedy and several players on the team tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), forcing a two-week quarantine.
The Wildcats were nearly left out of the playoffs because post-season games were initially scheduled during their quarantine. But when the brackets were released, the WPIAL listed Greater Latrobe’s playoff game one day after its quarantine was set to expire, allowing the Wildcats back into the playoffs, where they fell in the opening round against Upper St. Clair.
“We didn’t finish the whole season, but we made the playoffs with four games left,” Kennedy said. “I think it was well deserved because the kids worked hard and they produced on the field.”
The Wildcats lose 11 seniors, including Agostoni and Myers, but Kennedy said the cupboard is far from bare.
Of the five players recognized, Lorenzi, Casey and Hamaty are all returning next season. Kennedy also expects several underclassmen and current junior high players to perform next season for the varsity squad.
“The kids wanted to win, I told them they were capable of doing it, and it worked,” Kennedy said. “They started to believe in themselves more, they started to work harder and knew they could win.”
