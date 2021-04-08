Trailing by a run with two outs in the top of the seventh, Drew Clair smacked a two-run single which helped the Greater Latrobe baseball team to an eventual 10-6 win against host McKeesport Area in a WPIAL Class 5A, Section 1 game on Wednesday.
The Wildcats scored seven runs in the top of the seventh to overcome a three-run deficit entering the final frame. Greater Latrobe improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in section play.
It was the second consecutive game won in late fashion against McKeesport Area. On Tuesday, Greater Latrobe downed the Tigers, 10-9, in 10 innings.
The Wildcats kicked off the season by edging out Upper Arlington Ohio, 2-0, and defeated Baldwin, 7-4, during a pair of games played at Graham-Sobota Field a little more than a week ago. Greater Latrobe allowed a late lead to slip away during an exhibition setback last Tuesday at Indiana Area.
Logan Short led the Wildcats offensively on Wednesday with a single and a two-base hit. Tucker Knupp singled and drove in two runs, while Landan Carns doubled with an RBI. Chase Sickenberger and Clay Petrosky each doubled.
Knupp picked up the win on the mound, allowing no runs and three hits in three innings, striking out three and walking one. Rayce King — who scored and drove in a run — started on the mound, lasting five innings, with five strikeouts and four walks. He allowed four runs off eight hits.
The Wildcats opened the top of first inning with two runs. Short doubled, and Vinny Amatucci later drove in Mason Krinock on a ground out. Knupp walked, advanced to third and later scored when King hit a hard grounder to third and reached on an error, putting Greater Latrobe ahead, 2-0.
Greater Latrobe made it 3-0 in the top of the third when Knupp ripped a two-out single to right, driving in Krinock.
Trailing by three runs, Mckeesport Area scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth and added two more in the sixth, taking a 6-3 lead into the final frame.
But the Wildcats had enough gas in the tank for a seventh-inning rally.
Max Wilson walked, and his pinch runner, Carns, advanced to third when Short singled to center.
Amatucci took four balls to load the bases, and Knupp hit a sacrifice fly to pull Greater Latrobe within two, 6-4.
Petrosky walked, then King walked to score another run, cutting the deficit to one. That’s when Clair hit a two-run single on a 1-1 count with two outs to give Greater Latrobe a 7-6, driving in what proved to be the winning run.
The Wildcats tacked on three more runs, two off errors and one from a Carns sacrifice fly.
Jacob Miller was the losing pitcher, allowing two runs in one-third of an inning.
Greater Latrobe hosts Hempfield Area in section play, 7 p.m. Saturday at Graham-Sobota field.
———
Gr. Latrobe McKeesport Area ab r h ab r h
Short 5 0 2 Reigh 4 1 2 Sickenbrgr 4 0 1 Willoshll 3 2 1 Amatucci 3 0 0 Strom 3 1 1 Fetter 0 1 0 Peterson 3 1 2 Knupp 2 1 1 Boyle 3 0 1 Petrosky 2 1 1 Kellermn 4 0 2 King 2 1 0 Johnson 2 0 0 Clair 4 1 1 Sonic 2 0 1 Batista 4 1 1 Miller 3 1 0 Carns 3 1 1 Lawrence 3 0 1 Wilson 0 0 0 Heyz 0 0 0 Krinock 0 3 0 Miele 0 0 0
Totals 29 10 8 Totals 30 6 11Gr. Latrobe 201 000 7 — 10 8 2McKeesport 000 042 0 — 6 11 4 Doubles: Carns, Petrosky, Short, Sickenberger Strikeouts by: King-5, Knupp-3 (GL); Heyz-5, Peterson-1, Miller-0 (MA) Base on balls by: King-4, Knupp-1 (GL); Heyz-2, Peterson-4, Miller-0 (MA) Winning pitcher: Tucker Knupp Losing pitcher: Jacob Miller
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.