The Greater Latrobe boys bowling team picked up a 7-0 victory against Yough in Southeastern League action.
The win puts the Wildcats three games back of first place. They have an opportunity to claim the section championship Wednesday against Hempfield Area at Hillview Lanes.
James Gatto led the charge for Greater Latrobe against Yough with a 533 series. Gatto sealed the victory, striking in the 10th frame of the final game to give Greater Latrobe a sweep in total points.
Alex Brubaker rolled a 475 series, followed by Matt Martinoski’s 454 total for the three-game set. Justin Taylor, Cole Pfeifer and Jacob Stephenson also contributed to the Wildcats’ victory.
The Greater Latrobe girls also scored a 7-0 win against Yough.
Kaylee Zuzak led the Lady Wildcats with a 519 series. Sidney Batsa followed with a 443, while Ayden Leone also scored a 379 series. Lindsey Smith, Hannah DeStefano, McKenna Stynchula and Bailey Noel also contributed to the Greater Latrobe victory.
Greater Latrobe has already clinched a playoff spot. The outcome of next week’s contest against Hempfield Area will determine placement in the WPIBL round-robin tournament.
