The Greater Latrobe boys’ soccer team shut out section rival Hempfield Area with an 11-goal victory on Thursday, while Derry Area suffered a 14-0 defeat against Deer Lakes in WPIAL Class 2A, Section 2 play.
Nolan Agostini notched a hat trick to help the Wildcats improve to 2-1 in WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 and overall.
Greater Latrobe and Hempfield Area split their two meetings last season, with the Wildcats edging a 3-2 win followed by the Spartans taking a 1-0 victory.
The Wildcats pushed the pace early on Thursday, and with less than a minute gone by, Nolan Agostoni finished off a Ryan Banks pass to give Greater Latrobe a 1-0 lead. Banks then scored a goal of his own a little over a minute later.
Greater Latrobe took a three-goal advantage when Will Casey scored next off a Louis Garbeglio corner kick. Agostoni picked up his second goal off an assist by Nico Lorenzi 13 minutes into the match.
Nate Myers put the Wildcats ahead, 5-0, net with 10 minutes left in the half. Vinny Oddo found space and scored to provide Greater Latrobe a six-goal lead heading into the break.
At the outset of the second half, the Wildcats sought to keep possession of the ball and work together.
Agostoni setup Lorenzi’s top-shelf goal four minutes later. Garbeglio then combined with Agostoni who scored his third goal of the night.
Benjamin Bigi then finished off an assist from Oddo to give Greater Latrobe a 9-0 lead.
Luke Hamaty completed the scoring with two back-to-back goals with around 10 minutes remaining to seal the 11-goal win.
Tanner Sabol, Nate Huczko and Tanner Popella combined for the shutout in goal.
Greater Latrobe travels to Pittsburgh Central Catholic (3-1, 3-1), 7:30 p.m. Monday for another WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 matchup.
Derry Area dropped to 0-3 overall and in section play in its 14-goal defeat to Deer Lakes. The Trojans are back in action, 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Shady Side Academy.
The Trojans made the long drive to Deer Lakes in bumper-to-bumper traffic, causing a delay to start the game and minimizing time allowed for warm-ups prior to kickoff.
Derry Area allowed Deer Lakes’ first goal in the opening minute and 10 goals in the first half. The Trojans found their way in the second half, giving up just four goals in the second half.
